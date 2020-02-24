Heather Parkhurst, ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Actress, Finding New Home for Pit Bull After She Was Attacked by Her Dogs

Heather Parkhurst is reportedly looking for a new home for the pit bull that that attacked her last week. Parkhurst’s fiance, Mark Nason, told TMZ that that they have decided to seek a new home for the puppy, 9-month-old Shorty. The couple will be keeping their older dog separately.

Parkhurst made headlines last week when she was badly hurt in a fight between her two dogs. The actress — best known for appearing in Beverly Hills Cop III — was grievously injured when their older pit bull, Buddha, attacked Shorty while Parkhurst was petting him. Parkhurst was hospitalized with crushed bones, torn ligaments and deep cuts all over one arm.

Now, Nason confirmed that they are giving up on having the two dogs stay in one home together. The couple is seeking a new home for Shorty, reasoning that the younger dog will adapt to a new environment better than Buddha, who is 8 years old.

In spite of the violent episode, Nason and Parkhurst remain committed advocates for pit bulls. They are taking their time to find the best home possible for Shorty, and have reportedly reached out to three different organizations.

Nason said the couple is looking to Vanderpump Dogs, The Blair Foundation and Pit Bulls for Parolees for help. Between the three of them, one organization will likely find a home for Shorty. All three reportedly said that the fight with Buddha will not prevent them from taking Shorty into their care.

Shorty will have to work through some kind of rehabilitation program, however, before he is sent to another home. While he was not the instigator in the scuffle, experts said they will “work with” the animal to make sure he is well-adjusted for the home he ends up in.

Parkhurst and Nason noted that they do not want to keep Shorty in an environment where he might feel unsafe. They also pointed out that they currently live in an apartment building, which is not ideally suited for rehabilitating a stressed out pit bull, especially one who barks.

Parkhurst will reportedly require about a year of physical therapy to recover from the traumatic attack. Gory photos of her wounds were published by TMZ, but they are not for the faint of heart.

Pit bull advocates are speaking out about the unfortunate incidents, encouraging the public to take training seriously with bigger dog breeds, but not to assume that all pit bulls are dangerous.