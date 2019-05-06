‘Teen Mom 2′: Jenelle Evans’ Friends and Family Attempting to Have David Eason Removed From Home

It’s been almost a week since news broke that former Teen Mom 2 star David Eason shot and killed his family dog, but now those close to him and his wife Jenelle Evans are taking action to try and have Eason removed from the home.

According to TMZ, sources close to the couple are making moves by contacting Child Protective Services out of fear he poses a danger to not only Evans but the three kids, Ensley, 2; Kaiser, 4 and Maryssa, 11. After Eason killed Evans’ French bulldog Nugget, those who love them also fear he may do the same to her other dog Jax who is a pit bull — he’s already shot at Jax with a BB gun for chasing animals on the property.

According to the local Sheriff, those close to Eason and Evans are growing frustrated because criminal charges can’t be filed against him without Evan’s cooperation. This isn’t the first time she’s gone against the grain and pushed everyone but Eason away, it’s been somewhat of a trend.

If they can’t file charges, the next course of action is to call CPS. They want the agency to remove Eason from the home. The end goal is to essentially get Eason help with his mental health — more specifically anger management.

Another stump in the road officials are dealing with is the “No Trespassing” signs that are posted in his yard. Law enforcement is wary to enter the property in case Jax decides to attack, as well as, getting shot by Eason. Sources did, however, tell the news outlet that the pit pull is harmless and that it’s Eason that should be the main concern.

An investigation is open on both Eason and Evans according to the North Carolina child protective services. The complaint initially came from someone who is an advocate against child abuse and exploitation and once source says this person believes that Evans’ youngest daughter Ensley could develop PTSD [Post Traumatic Stress Disorder], depression or other mental health issues as a result of witnessing him shoot and kill Nugget.

Eason defended his actions via social media after he claimed Nugget bit Ensley’s face.

“I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me,” he posted to Instagram. “You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”