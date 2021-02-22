Miley Cyrus Rescues Pit Bull Angel After the Death of Her Dog Mary Jane

✖

Miley Cyrus just welcomed a new, furry friend into her family. According to PEOPLE, Cyrus adopted a pit bull named Angel. She noted that her new dog's name pays respect to her late dog, Mary Jane, who passed away of cancer two months prior.

On Instagram, Cyrus posted a slideshow of photos of herself alongside her new dog as well as some of her other pets. She also included a couple of photos of Angel hanging out with other members of her family, including her mother, Tish Cyrus, and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus. In her caption, she quoted, "I Thought I Lost You," her Golden Globe-nominated song with John Travolta from the animated film Bolt, which is a story about a dog who believes that they have real superpowers. She began, "I thought I lost you when you ran away to try & find me. I thought I'd never see your sweet face again. I turned around and you were gone & on the days went. I kept the moments that we were in. Cause I hoped in my heart you'd come back to me my friend. And now I got you ... But I thought I lost you." Cyrus went on to explain in her caption that she believes that Mary Jane actually helped her find Angel.

"Almost two months ago my best friend, a rescued pit mix Mary Jane, left this world," she wrote. "I knew she wasn't gone for good. She had outlived the body she was in but she never said goodbye ….. with her eyes she whispered 'See you soon Bestie'. Mary Jane defined loyalty and would never break a promise." Cyrus noted that she named her dog "Angel" because she believes that Mary Jane kept her "promise" by guiding her to a new friend.

"I feel her here with me blessing this new member to my family who's name is 'Angel' because she was delivered to me by one … My Mary," Cyrus added. "It breaks my heart to know Angel was sleeping on concrete in a shelter for three months before finally making it home. The stigma and stereotype that surrounds pit bulls tears me in two. This breed is incomparably loving. Just like humans nurture often overrides nature." The "Midnight Sky" singer continued to write that she is "head over heels in love" with her new animal pal, adding, "Not sure I will ever sleep again because I can't take my eyes off of her! Her halo shines for all to see and I can't wait to show her off!"