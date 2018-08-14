‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Kim Richards Owes $266K in Dog Attack Settlement

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Kim Richards owes hundreds of thousands of dollars stemming from a dog attack settlement.

According to The Blast, the realty TV star never bothered to show up to court over a case involving her pit bull allegedly attacking a woman, so the judge granted the defendant a default settlement of $266,092.39.

The alleged incident took place in 2015, when a woman named Kelly Crossley claimed that Richards’ dog attacked her and caused bodily injuries, which she says includes permanent scarring, as well as mental and emotional pain.

She initially sued for unspecified damages but it is not known how far the settlement amount is from the amount she sought.

Like many of her fellow Real Housewives, Richards has found herself caught up in her fair share of controversy. The same year as the alleged dog attack, she was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and battery of a police officer.

She then appeared on the Dr. Phil Show to talk about her personal struggles, at one point admitting that she is an “alcoholic,” but only after somewhat downplaying the addiction.

“I did have drinks a couple other times over the past few months. It was wine. I was ashamed to say anything at the reunion, embarrassed,” Richards told Dr. Phil. “I would have loved to say to the girls, ‘You know what, you’re right,’ but the way they were coming at me, they didn’t make it easy.”

During the course of the conversation, she also shared that she thought many Real Housewives fans were too “hard” on her, as reported by ABC News.

“Living through this season on a show, sometimes it’s hard enough just to get through it,” she stated. “The fans are very hard on me. I went on Twitter first to see what people were saying. And it was just horrible: ‘You’re a ho, you’re a liar, we know you’re drinking, you’re a drunk.’ Calling me all kinds of names.”

Richards also opened up about her estrangement from her sister, Kyle.

“It isn’t the blog or the season that upset me. It was the relationship between my sister and my niece that’s been destroyed,” the reality star explained. “But the bottom line is, it’s the overall outcome of where today is with my relationships with the people I love the most, and that’s what really started getting me upset.”

At this time, Richards does not appear to have commented on the news of the judge’s ruling in the alleged pit-bull attack case.