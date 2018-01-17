Family’s New Pit Bull Mauls 3-Year-Old Girl to Death

A 3-year-old girl was killed by her family’s dog in her Oklahoma home on Sunday after the new dog mauled her. Rylee Marie Dodge was home with her grandma when the pit bull-bull dog mixed breed attacked, according to her dad, Jason Dodge.

Rylee later died at the hospital from her injuries. The deadly accident happened just five days after the family adopted the dog, Remington, as their new pet.

Dodge said he had left to go visit his brother when he received a panicked phone call from his mother about the attack. When he arrived back at the house he said his mother, who was injured during the struggle, was trying to rescue the girl from the dog.

He says his daughter opened up the front door to play with the dog and it attacked her.

The dog dragged Rylee around the house after the attack, reports KFOR.

Dodge said once he was able to get the dog away from the girl he loaded her into his truck and was planning to take her to the hospital when an ambulance arrived at the home.

When officers arrived on the scene the dog began to approach them and it was shot and killed, KSWO reports.

Officers attempted to perform life-saving measures on Rylee before EMS arrived. She later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital and died on Sunday.

“There’s nothing they could do — absolutely nothing,” Dodge told KSWO.

“I miss her so much,” he said.

Dodge described Rylee as a fun-loving little girl who loved cats and dogs. Dodge says he had just taken in the pit bull five days earlier from a friend and that there were no warning signs that the dog could be vicious.

Dodge said Remington had never done anything strange and had been playing with his son the day before the attack.

“It loved [my son], gave him a hug and licked him on the face, everything,” he said. “I brought him here and my son would come outside all day long to play with him and didn’t do nothing to him.”

No charges have been filed in connection with Rylee’s death. The entire incident is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help fund the little girl’s funeral.