Heather Locklear Reveals Loss of Loved One in Powerful Post About Addiction

Heather Locklear posted an emotional message about addiction in the wake of a loved one’s death.

On Wednesday, just days before she is set to appear in court following her June arrest, the 56-year-old actress took to Instagram to reveal that she had recently suffered the loss of a friend, Josh, at the hands of addiction.

“Addiction is ferocious and will try to take you down,” Locklear wrote in the post. “Recovery is the best revenge. Be kind to everyone you meet, your light just might change their path. Rest in peace beautiful Josh. You touched my [heart].”

Locklear only recently returned to Instagram in August amid a storm of both personal and legal troubles, and her most recent post, although vague, is giving fans of the Melrose Place alum hope that she, too, is on the road to recovery.

“I don’t know you personally, but I haven’t given up on you for your recovery,” one person commented. “You’ve got my support and forever loyalty from me.”

“Heather, I am so glad you are doing better,” another fan commented. “Girl, you are supremely loved & cherished!!!”

The actress, who has also starred in Spin City and Too Close to Home, was hospitalized for physical and psychiatric evaluation after she repeatedly expressed suicidal thoughts to family members, prompting an emergency call in June.

During that same month, Locklear was arrested after she allegedly attacked a police officer and a first responder. She is now facing one misdemeanor count of interfering with a law enforcement officer and two counts of misdemeanor battery for allegedly attacking the first responders. Locklear has also been charged with four counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer and one charge of resisting or obstructing a police officer from an unrelated incident months prior.

As a result of the troubling times, which began in February, and a hospitalization for a possible overdose, Locklear entered a residential rehab facility in California, where she has remained since June.

Locklear’s longtime boyfriend, Chris Heisser, is reportedly still remaining at her side despite their troubled relationship, having visited her several times during her stint in rehab. The actress is also receiving support from ex-husband Richie Sambora, who she married in 1994 and then divorced in 2007.

“I will of course always be there for Heather and especially [their daughter] Ava,” Sambora told the Daily Mail last month. “I am very proud of my daughter for her composure and strength during this difficult time.”

Locklear is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Sept. 27.