Source: Heather Locklear out of Rehab and Sober

Heather Locklear is reportedly out of rehab, sober and read to move on with her life.

The news comes from Entertainment Tonight, where a source close to the actress said that she has already been released from rehab. Earlier this month she entered treatment after she was arrested for one count of felony domestic violence and three counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Locklear is not only back at home, but is back together with her boyfriend, Chris Heisser, according to the insider. Heisser was involved in the domestic abuse call that got Locklear arrested on Feb. 25 in the first place, and the source didn’t seem excited about their reunion.

“Heather came out of rehab and went straight back into the arms of Chris Heisser,” they said. “They are like oil and water, fighting nonstop.” The source added that Locklear’s family is hoping that she and Heisser will split up some time soon.

“Her family wants to see her focus on her health and sobriety and once that’s in place, she can then start fresh with a new man,” they said. “Right now, Heather is sober and she is in therapy. She is taking it one day at a time.”

During Locklear’s arrest in February, police said she became combative, and attacked three deputies. She reportedly told the officers she would “shoot them if they every came to her house again,” prompting the police to search her home for a firearm.

Tom Dunlevy, the Ventura County District Attorney, confirmed to People that Locklear can no longer own a firearm. Deputies searched her home last week, looking for a firearm registered in her name, according to Captain Garo Kuredjian of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department. Locklear wasn’t present during the search.

Now that the Melrose Place actress is back at home, sources say that she is working on her relationship with her 20-year-old daughter, Ava Sambora. They told ET that their bond is “a work in progress.”

“Ava is hurt and angry that her mother is taking steps backwards” by getting back together with Heisser, the source said. “Ava is coping as she always does because she has no choice… Ava deals with a lot of anxiety.”

Just a few hours after Locklear’s arrest, Heisser was arrested as well. He was allegedly caught driving under the influence in Thousand Oaks, California. Police cited him and released him not long after.