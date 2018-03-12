Heather Locklear Will Not Be Charged With Felony in Domestic Abuse Case

Heather Locklear has escaped a felony charge after she was arrested for domestic violence following a fight with her boyfriend.

TMZ reported Monday that the troubled former Melrose Place star will not face a felony domestic violence charge. However, she still faces a misdemeanor battery on a police officer charged because she got belligerent with two police officers who responded to the 911 call.

Locklear was arrested on Feb. 25 at her Thousand Oaks, California home after her brother called 911 after seeing Locklear fight with her boyfriend, Chris Heisser. Her brother said Locklear was drunk, and police saw Heisser’s injuries. During the arrest, Locklear told the officers they “deserve your kids to die” and threatened to shoot them if they returned to her home.

“You f— deserve your kids to die! You f— deserve it! And when you find yourself in that position, think of me,” Locklear screamed, according to police. “I hope no one f— burns your entire department down, your f— police department … If you ever come back to my house I will shoot you.”

Police later obtained a search warrant to search her house for a gun in her name, but could not find one.

According to the arrest warrant, Locklear’s sister told police that Heisser tried to choke and kill the 56-year-old actress. The warrant also pointed out that Locklear has a troubled past, including a 2012 call where she told authorities she was suicidal.

Police also feared Locklear would try to commit “suicide by cop.”

“Deputies have responded to her residence in regards to Locklear being reported as a suicidal subject,” Sheriff Keith Hall wrote in his request for a search warrant, obtained by RadarOnline last week. “Based on my training and experience, suicidal people have been known to commit ‘suicide by cop,’ where the subject intentionally provokes a lethal force encounter to force police to shoot him as a method of suicide. Due to the history of past police responses, there’s a high probability the police will respond again to Locklear’s home in the future.”

Her friends also expressed concern about her health in the days before her arrest.

“Heather has been spiraling out of control lately,” one source told Entertainment Tonight. “We realize Heather has had problems with drinking and drugs before, but she was really getting back on track.”

Locklear checked into a rehab facility on March 7.