Heather Locklear Gets Engaged to High School Sweetheart Chris Heisser

Heather Locklear is engaged! According to one of her friends who spoke with PEOPLE, the actress is engaged to her boyfriend Chris Heisser and has been for a few weeks now. The insider said that the couple "has been engaged since the end of April, as they were celebrating her year of sobriety."

The friend added that they're "really happy together" and said that the 58-year-old also has the support of her family including daughter Ava, 22, whom she shares with ex Richie Samborg. "Her family, her parents, her siblings, and her daughter are all supporting her and excited for her," the source explained. Heisser and Locklear were actually high school sweethearts and reconnected a few years prior but were on and off throughout her battle with substance abuse.

Throughout their up-and-down relationship, rumors swirled that the couple could be over. Considering their past of breaking up and getting back together, onlookers questioned if they would take the next step. However, each time, they proved people wrong. In fact, the couple were photographed together not long after she was placed on an involuntary 72-hour psychiatric hold following an argument between the two. After their disagreement, she was urged to go back to rehab and did according to the Hollywood Life.

Locklear has had her fair share of struggles over the years. In 2019, she pleaded no contest to eight misdemeanor counts that came from her two arrests in 2018. Following that, she was placed on an informal three-year-probation and finished 30 days in a private rehab facility. Following her rehab stint, a source told the outlet that she was "in a great place" right at her one year anniversary of sobriety. "She's strong and clear-headed," the insider said while adding that she was enjoying gardening and going for walks. "She cooks for herself, Ava and her parents. It's very sweet. Her dad is close to 91, and her mom is in her 80s, and she delivers food to them often." The source added, "It's really amazing to see how she managed to turn things around."

Recently, she was photographed walking around in Los Angeles wearing a mask that read: "I'm smiling" according to the Daily Mail. This will be the actresses third time saying "I do." She was married to Tommy Lee from 1986-1993. Following their divorce, she married Bon Jovi guitarist Sambora, who she shares her daughter Ava with.