Heather Locklear’s Family Considering Conservatorship in Wake of Rehab Stint and Latest Incident

Heather Locklear’s family is considering putting the Melrose Place alum under a conservatorship following her mental breakdown this past weekend.

Sources close to the actress told The Blast that Locklear’s family, concerned about her health and well-being in the wake of a string of recent incidents, are looking into a conservatorship once she is released from the hospital. The conservatorship would mean that a judge-appointed guardian would manage the actress’ finances, medical treatments, and other aspects of her life.

The family is currently said to be considering who to put in charge of the role. Locklear’s parents are believed to be too old to take on the responsibility, and her family believes, according to the sources, that her lawyers release information to the press.

Locklear, 57, was put on a psychiatric hold after her therapist determined that she was having a mental breakdown at her home on Sunday. The Melrose Place alum was taken to the hospital, where she remains, after 911 was called and EMTs arrived.

The 911 call was said the be a “health precaution.”

A family source told PEOPLE that the breakdown came just a day after the actress and her boyfriend got into an argument, which resulted in Locklear throwing him out of the house. After the incident, he reportedly called her therapist and lawyer to check in on her.

Sources who spoke to TMZ clarified that Locklear’s boyfriend had not been at the home at the time of the Sunday incident and that no crime had been committed. They also alleged that the mental breakdown stemmed from an ongoing mental health issue that resurfaced.

“I will not waver on always being there for Heather to see she gets the best help possible, and especially Ava. I am once again very proud of my daughter for her composure and strength during this difficult time,” Locklear’s ex-husband Richie Sambora, who shares 21-year-old daughter Ava with the actress, said in a statement.

News of the psychiatric hold follows the actress’ recent release from a stint in rehab. Locklear had entered rehab following her arrest in June, an initial mental breakdown, and a possible drug overdose. She had reportedly been in rehab for three months before her early October release and had been “living privately and low-key” since.

Locklear’s family is reportedly hoping that the hospital will put her on a longer hold as they figure out what’s best for her moving forward.