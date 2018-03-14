Heather Locklear Banned From Owning a Gun After Battery Charge

Heather Locklear has reportedly been banned from owning a firearm after she threatened to shoot Ventury County Sheriff’s Deputies during her arrest on Feb. 25.

The actress was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Chris Heisser. The 56-year-old reportedly hit Heisser in her own home in Thousand Oaks, California. When police arrive, they say she threatened to “shoot them if they ever came to her house again,” according to a report by People.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tom Dunlevy, the Ventura County District Attorney, confirmed to the outlet that Locklear can no longer own a firearm. Deputies searched her home last week, looking for a firearm registered in her name, according to Captain Garo Kuredjian of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department. Locklear wasn’t present during the search.

The Melrose Place actress is now seeking help in her battle with addiction, according to the outlet. Many of her friends told reporters that she’s going back into treatment after the legal dispute.

“Heather is in treatment for addiction,” one friend confirmed. “Everyone hopes she gets well, that she gets better.”

“Addiction is obviously a strong disease and as much as friends and family who love her and want her to get better and be happy, no one can do the work for her,” they added. “Hopefully she is getting the help she needs.”

Locklear has had a long struggle against substance abuse. She was reported as a suicide risk in March of 2008, when one of her doctors called 9-1-1. A few months later she began psychological treatment.

“She didn’t go because she was forced,” a close friend told reporters at the time. “There was no intervention. She went in on her own. She wanted to feel better and get to the bottom of what was troubling her.”

Another friend posited that the addiction was directly related to her battle with depression. They said she “seemed out of it,” and began drinking excessively as a result. Another friend said that she was taking prescription drugs to treat anxiety and depression around the same time.

Now, those close to Locklear are hoping this will be the last time she needs to seek treatment.

“Her family and friends haven’t given up hope, but they know that for her to get well, she has to want it for herself,” the source said. “She’s the only one who can do it.”