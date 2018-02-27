Heather Locklear’s Friends Speak out in Wake of Actress’s Arrest

Heather Locklear’s closest friends are concerned for her after the 56-year-old was arrested on felony domestic violence and three counts of battery on a police officer.

The actress was arrested Sunday after police received a domestic violence call around 9:40 p.m. in Thousand Oaks, California.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Locklear has struggled with depression, anxiety and substance abuse for years, with a source telling PEOPLE of the latter, “It’s a disease.”

“She has to be ready to fix it herself,” says the insider. “She knows help is available, she’s sought it out before, but you can’t force anybody to get help.”

The source added, “It’s heartbreaking.”

Locklear’s friends previously told Entertainment Tonight that Lockler has been “spiraling out of control lately.”

“We realize Heather has had problems with drinking and drugs before, but she was really getting back on track,” the source said.

Locklear had been in and out of rehab for drug addiction five times as of early 2017, but the course said the friends wanted her to go back yet again.

“Her friends and family are telling her it is time to go back to rehab,” the source added. “She needs it badly. It’s sad she lets things get this out of control before she gets help.”

Authorities reported to Locklear’s house in Thousand Oaks, California, on Sunday night after her brother called 911 while she was fighting with her boyfriend.

“When the police arrived, Heather was irate. She was furious her brother got the police involved and she was in no state to be able to have a normal thinking conversation. She was out of control. She was screaming at the police and went on the attack. She physically fought the police and they had to handcuff her to control her. There were marks all over her boyfriend’s face, so they had no choice but to take her into custody. They said she seemed unstable and they wanted to take her for a psychological evaluation,” the source told ET.

According to the source, the Melrose Place actress sees the arrest as “rock bottom.”

“She was freaking out and texting her brother nonstop and wasn’t making sense,” the source said. “She grew up in Thousand Oaks and really did well in Hollywood, so she is the sweetheart of the family and they all rally around her. Her brother immediately headed over to the house. When he arrived, she and her boyfriend were fighting. It was a terrible scene.”

According to Capt. Dean Cook of the Thousand Oaks Police Department, Locklear was booked into the Ventura County Jail and is no longer in custody. She is scheduled to be back in court on March 13.

Her boyfriend, Chris Heisser, was arrested for DUI just hours after she was taken into custody. A public information officer said his blood alcohol level was .19.

It is not clear if Heisser has a lawyer representing him at this time.

PEOPLE reports that Locklear recently reconnected with Heisser, who was her high school boyfriend, and the pair have been dating since last year.

Locklear is best known for her TV roles on Dynasty, Melrose Place and Spin City, but has faced legal troubles in recent years. In 2011, the LAPD was dispatched to her home after she had an alleged physical altercation with her boyfriend at the time, Jack Wagner.

Locklear also did a stint in rehab last year and was hospitalized last fall after a car accident.

The actress was previously married to musician Tommy Lee from 1986 to 1993 and Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora from 1994 to 2007. She most recently appeared in an episode of ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat.