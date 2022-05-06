HBO Actress Rachelle Vinberg Calls Director Cary Joji Fukunaga 'a Groomer' Who 'Traumatizes' Women

✖

Actress Rachelle Vinberg has opened up and has directly implicated a director who she said: "traumatized the s- out of me." In an Instagram live posted April 5, titled, "Cary," Vinberg begins the video with something clearly on her mind.

"Funny how there's people out there, who pose as women activists. Guys, who are the shittiest, f– individuals in the world and all they do is traumatize women."

"I want to expose the m–," she stated. She described a man that Vinberg said acted pro-women's rights but would turn around and call women "whores" in private. "He's someone that's like literally dangerous, horrible, and he's out here," she warned. "He thinks that he's a good person. He's lying to himself, and it's crazy," the HBO star said. "It's all performative.

These people want to paint a nice pretty image of who they are, but it's not really who they are inside. They treat the people closest to them."

Vinberg then detailed a little of her experiences with the man in question. "The worst. Everybody who's close to these kinds of people knows this piece of s– human being traumatized the shit out of me. Like literally I didn't want to be alive ...This is a guy double my age, but he acts like a child. He puts on this mask of him being this amazing God that's very smart. He's a little, he's a fucking b–," she declared.

Several photos are then shown in the video of Vinberg with a man whose head is obscured before the pictures are shown again, except with the face unobscured, revealing it to be Cary Joji Fukunaga. The exposed photos also have written commentary from Vinberg, saying, "never thought I'd actually be open about what happened. but I guess today is the day," and "end this man's reign in Hollywood immediately."

Another video starts in which Vinberg details her encounters with Fukunaga. She said she met him right after turning 18 years old when she was cast at a skatepark for his "A Perfect Day" commercial for Samsung. In a 2018 interview with Collider, Vinbverg said of the shoot, "I went and met Cary. I didn't even know what an audition was, and I had to read lines. I didn't know who he was, at all. He liked me, I guess, and we're still friends, to this day. He's awesome. He skates, too. I've seen him on the board."

"One thing that was really weird about him was he would tell me to pretend that I was his cousin or niece or sister in front of other people like he'd want me to lie about who I was," she said of the True Detective director. "I have a lot to say, but I don't really want to say it on my story because I don't really want to get sued.That's my biggest concern even though if I get sued, I have nothing to lose. I'm 23. What do I have?"

"I just decided that today was the day to say something, Vinberg continued, "because I've been dealing with this for,

like, two years, and it was horrible. I've been in therapy for a year. I was diagnosed with PTSD from this guy. I want to say something."

She added, "Another reason why I decided to kind of expose him is because I feel like I'm supposed to represent women and I would never be able to live with myself. This guy was roaming, free doing this."



"Honestly, at the end of the day, Cary f– with the wrong girl," Vinberg concluded. In October 2021, actress Raeden Greer claimed Fukunaga fired her for refusing to appear in a nude scene on True Detective. Lately, Fukunaga has documented humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine via his Instagram.