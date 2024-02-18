Best Cast Movie of 2023 Revealed, According to BAFTA

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

While the U.S. movie award-season conversation builds up to the Oscars, one of the big international ceremonies is taking place. The BAFTA Awards are currently taking place at Royal Festival Hall in London. Among the awards voted on by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts is Best Casting. This is an award that has no equal in the Academy Awards, so it's an especially interesting category to watch.

The 2023 BAFTAS nominated five films and their respective casting directors: All of Us Strangers (Kahleen Crawford), Anatomy of a Fall (Cynthia Arra), The Holdovers (Susan Shopmaker), How to Have Sex (Isabella Odoffin) and Killers of the Flower Moon (Ellen Lewis and Rene Haynes). Shopmaker won the award for her contribution to The Holdovers.

The Holdovers stars Paul Giamatti as a lonely teacher at a boarding school who is charged with supervising students who have nowhere to go during the winter break. Over the "holdover" period, he forms unlikely bonds with one of the students (newcomer Dominic Sessa) and the school's mournful cook (Da'Vine Joy Randolph).

The leading trio, in addition to supporting cast members like Carrie Preston and Brady Hepner, have been applauded for their work in the movie, which proves Shopmaker did an excellent job as casting director. The selection of Sessa for the role of Angus Tully has garnered special praise because it is his first on-screen performance. The actor has received numerous award nominations, including a win at the Critics' Choice Awards and a pending nom at the Independent Spirit Awards. He was up for Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the BAFTAs, but lost to Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer).

Elsewhere in the ceremony, Rudolph won Best Actress in a Supporting Role, defeating Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), Claire Foy (All of Us Strangers), Sandra Hüller (The Zone of Interest) and Rosamund Pike (Saltburn).

How to stream The Holdovers

The easiest way to watch The Holdovers is via Peacock, where the film is currently streaming. Click here for subscription info. The film is not streaming on Netflix, Hulu or Max. If you're not going to purchase or rent the movie, Peacock is the only legal streaming option.