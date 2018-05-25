Watch Harvey Weinstein Surrender to NYPD

Harvey Wesintein turned himself in to New York police Friday morning and was arrested on charges that he raped one woman and forced another to perform oral sex on him, CNN reports.

Prosecutors in Manhattan will charge the disgraced producer with first- and third-degree rape in one case and a first-degree sex act in a second case, a source familiar with the investigation told the news outlet. He is expected to appear in court later Friday.

His bond is expected to be set at $2 million, according to a law enforcement source.

Weinstein walked into the New York Police Department’s First Precinct Friday amid a flurry of reporters and photographers. The red carpet-esque scene highlighted how far the ex-Hollywood producer has fallen since being accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women in reports last fall from The New York Times and the New Yorker.

While Weinstein is the subject of an active investigation in New York, he’s also under investigation for alleged sex crime in Los Angeles in London. Sources told the Wall Street Journal that one angle federal investigators are looking at is if Weinstein lured women to leave one state to go to another in the process of committing a sex crime. If they find evidence of that Weinstein could face federal charges.

The New York Daily News reports that the charges Weinstein was hit with Friday are in connection with the allegations from Lucia Evans, who told investigators that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004. The statute of limitations does not apply in the case.

The Daily News also reports that there is a special grand jury seeing evidence linked to possible financial fraud charges against Weinstein. The grand jury reportedly began “weeks ago.”

Since the allegations against Weinstein were made public, he has been kicked out of several Hollywood organizations, including the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, which presents the Oscars.

Thursday night, a number of responses from his accusers and supporters of the #MeToo movement rose up amid the news that Weinstein planned to surrender Friday morning.

Rose McGowan, one of Weinstein’s victims and most outspoken actresses against him, wrote a lengthy post on her Instagram.

“I, and so many of Harvey Weinstein‘s survivors, had given up hope that our rapist would be held accountable by law,” McGowan wrote. “Twenty years ago, I swore that I would right this wrong. Today we are one step closer to justice. We were young women who were assaulted by Weinstein and later terrorized by his vast network of complicity. I stand with my fellow survivors. May his arrest give hope to all victims and survivors everywhere that are telling their truths.”

“It’s been a long time coming and today my fellow victims and I rejoice and pray no one ever underestimates the power of women when we stand together [and] scream the truth,” actress Lauren Sivan, who accused Weinstein of sexually harassment, tweeted.

“We seek justice for women and all people who have been harassed and abused in the workplace. No person should be violated at work, or anywhere else. Ever,” the official Twitter account for the Women’s March wrote.