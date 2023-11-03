'Harry Potter' Actress Reveals She Wants to Move in With Her Partner After 55 Years Together

Harry Potter star Miriam Margolyes admitted that she wanted to move in with Heather Sutherland, whom she has been dating for years. For 55 years, the actress, 82, has been in a relationship with the historian Sutherland, 80, who is very private and prefers to remain out of the spotlight, but by and large, the pair has lived apart.

Despite this, Margolyes, who lives in London, has now revealed that she wants to move in with Sutherland, who lives in Amsterdam, due to the fact that they "haven't got much time left" to be together. During the Friday episode of The Graham Norton Show via Daily Mail, Margolyes said, regarding their relationship, "We are together, but we live apart. She is in Amsterdam, and I am in London, but now we want to live together. I really do want to live with her because we are old, and we haven't got much time left. It is silly to live apart."

Margolyes and Sutherland first met in 1967 and have been together ever since. Recently, the veteran actress who played Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter films revealed the secret behind their romance that has flourished for decades."I just think you must tell the truth, never let the sun set on a quarrel, listen to the other person, and don't look for – don't gamble with your happiness," she told Australia's The Project last month.

"Don't look for another genital. Be happy with what you've got. I think adultery is nonsense. I think it wastes time. Cherish what you have. And if it really isn't working, talk about it and part. But do it with kindness. That's all I can say," she added. Margolyes also said that she was no longer sexually active at another point in the interview. "I've finished with sex, but I don't want everybody to be finished with it, because otherwise the world would stop," she said.

In her 2021 autobiography, This Much Is True, she also stated of her relationship with Sutherland, "We have been together for 53 years. It is a big achievement. An academic and a Scholar, Sutherland is my polar opposite: reticent, incredibly private and reserved."

It was through a mutual friend that Margolyes was introduced to Sutherland while working on a BBC radio drama after Margolyes graduated from the University of Cambridge. Sutherland is a distinguished Australian historian and former professor of history at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam in the Netherlands.