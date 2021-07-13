Harrison Ford Fans Celebrate the 'Star Wars' Actor's Birthday on Social Media

Tuesday, July 13 is Harrison Ford's birthday, and fans are celebrating the actor in style on social media. The actor best known for Star Wars, Indiana Jones and Blade Runner is now 79 years old, and his legacy has only grown from those franchises. Many took his birthday as an opportunity to sing his praises and highlight his lesser-known accomplishments.

Ford was born on July 13, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois, and raised in nearby suburbs. He tried working as an actor after college but took on carpentry as a way of earning more money. It was as a carpenter that he met George Lucas, securing him a role in American Graffiti and then in Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope. The rest, of course, is well-known.

However, Ford's interests and work continued to extend well beyond the big screen and the public eye. He became a licensed pilot and worked for the Teton County Search and Rescue department in Wyoming for a while, performing at least two helicopter rescue missions. He is also a dedicated activist in the nature conservation field, currently serving as the vice-chair of Conservation International.

Fans highlighted all of this and more in their well-wishes to Ford on Tuesday in honor of his 79th birthday. Here's a look at some of the top posts so far.