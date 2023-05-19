Harrison Ford Looks Emotional as He Receives 5-Minute Standing Ovation for 'Indiana Jones 5'

Indiana Jones 5 screened at the Cannes Film Festival this week, with the crowd responding to the movie by giving franchise star Harrison Ford a five-minute standing ovation. Pictures of a teary-eyed Ford went viral on Twitter, with the iconic actor looking noticeably emotional. In footage of the big moment, Ford could also be seen acknowledging the audience as they stood in honor of his work.

In addition to the Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny screening, Ford — who originated the role of Indiana Jones back in 1981 — also received an honorary Palme d'Or award. "I'm very touched. I'm very moved by this," Ford said to onlookers, before being given the honorary Palme. "They say when you're about to die, you, you see your life flash before your eyes. I just saw my life before my eyes." He then added, "A great part of my life, not all of my life," Ford continued, thanking his wife Calista Flockhart, as well as Indiana Jones 5 co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and director James Mangold.

Seeing a teary eyed Harrison Ford during the #IndianaJones standing O at Cannes is oh so sweet. I love how Cannes truly celebrates cinema. pic.twitter.com/jmWR3Ka1IQ — Reza Sixo Safai (@rezawrecktion) May 18, 2023

In addition to Ford and Waller-Bridge, the new Indiana Jones film will also star Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal), as well as Thomas Kretschmann (Westworld), Boyd Holbrook (The Predator) and Shaunette Renée Wilson (The Resident). The movie is directed by Mangold, from a script he wrote with brothers Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. The new film reunites Mangold and Ford, who previously worked together on the 2020 film adaptation of The Call of the Wild. Mangold was a producer on the film. This is also Mangold's second time working with Holdbrook, who was one of the main antagonists in Logan.

Dial of Destiny is produced by former Indiana Jones director Steven Spielberg, as well as Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel also produce, with Indiana Jones creators George Lucas and Philip Kaufman seemingly not involved this time around. The film is scheduled to be released on July 29, 2022.

Notably, Ford is not the only actor who received a standing ovation at this year's Cannes festival. Johnny Depp also received a standing ovation, after a screening of his new movie. The Wrap reports that following the Cannes premiere of Jeanne du Barry, the crowd applauded Depp for what some have said was seven minutes, but may have been less. The response was clearly moving for the star, who began to tear up as the audience showered his film with praise.