'Indiana Jones' Movies to Stream on 2 Major Services

The first four Indiana Jones movies will soon be available on two major streaming platforms. They are already available on Paramount+, but they will join Disney+ on Wednesday, May 31. The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones will also be available on Disney+ the same day. This means fans of the Harrison Ford's archaeologist will get a chance to catch-up with all his onscreen adventures before Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hit theaters on June 30.

Lucasfilm produced Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) with Paramount. After Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, the studio struck a deal with Paramount to produce new films about Henry Jones Jr. However, Paramount retained control of the original four, which was why they weren't available on Disney+ before Tuesday's announcement that the two studios reached a shared rights deal, notes The Hollywood Reporter. Paramount also retained "financial participation" in Disney's future Indiana Jones projects.

While most are familiar with the first four movies directed by Steven Spielberg, this could be the first time many see The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones. The show has been available to stream periodically on Paramount+ or Amazon's Prime Video, but this will be the first time since the rare DVD collections were released in 2007 and 2008 that the show is being made available directly from Lucasfilm. Unfortunately, Lucasfilm is likely using the 22 television movie edits George Lucas made in 1999, not the original broadcast episodes.

Young Indiana Jones originally aired on ABC in 1992 and 1993 as The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles. Four additional made-for-TV movies aired on The Family Channel (now Freeform) between 1994 and 1996. The series starred Corey Carrier and Sean Patrick Flannery as young Indiana Jones at different ages as he traveled the world with his parents. Each episode was originally bookended with 93-year-old Indy, played by George Hall. Ford played a 50-year-old Indy for the episode "Young Indiana Jones and the Mystery of the Blues." The bookends were cut from the 1999 movie edits.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be the last Indy movie starring Ford. "This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I'll play the character," Ford told Total Film in April. "I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film." Ford also said he wouldn't be involved in any future TV series.

The new movie is set mostly in 1969. Indy will face off against NASA scientist and former Nazi Jurgen Voller, played by Mads Mikkelsen. Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays Indy's goddaughter, Helena Shaw. John Rhys-Davies returns as Sallah, while Toby Jones plays Helena's father Basil. The Dial of Destiny will have its world premiere at the Cannes Festival on Thursday.