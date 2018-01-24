‘Happy Gilmore’ Actor Christopher McDonald Charged With DUI

Christopher McDonald, the actor known for portraying Shooter McGavin in Happy Gilmore, was officially charged with DUI following a car crash back in October.

The actor was reportedly seen drinking in excess at an Oktoberfest celebration just hours before he drove his Porsche off the highway on Saturday, Oct. 28 2017. TMZ reported that his car destroyed a gas meter before landing on an embankment. When police arrived, McDonald reportedly informed them that he was an actor who had appeared in Happy Gilmore and Thelma and Louise, but the California cops weren't phased.

McDonald was kept overnight and released without bail, but now the San Bernadino County D.A.'s Office is assuring reporters that McDonald has been charged. The 62-year-old actor is facing two misdemeanors -- driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 or higher.

McDonald will be arraigned in April. The actor had another high-profile DUI back in 2013, in Wilmington, North Carolina. At the time, he blew a 0.15 on the breathalyzer, which is nearly twice the legal limit.

Months before this new run-in with the law, McDonald was counseling Tiger Woods on his DUI case. The golf legend was arrested in May of 2017 for driving under the influence, and McDonald shared his sage wisdom on the subject with TMZ at the time.

"I went through it myself, I got off. He'll get off," he said. "He's been a hero of mine and a hero of America for a long time. One of the greatest golfers ever."

McDonald has kept quiet on the new charges so far.