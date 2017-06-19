Hanson Brothers Slam Justin Bieber

They may be on the greatest hits circuit now, but Hanson is still hanging around and touring. During a recent interview to promote their Australian tour, the brotherly trio shared some not-so-kind words about Justin Bieber.

On Hit107 FM in Adelaide, South Australia, the Hanson brothers (Isaac, Taylor and Zac) played a game of “Whose Song is it Anyway?”. According to Page Six, they failed to guess the three artists behind the hit song “Despacito”: Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Bieber.

Upon hearing Bieber’s name, the brothers compared the pop star to a “venereal disease.”

“I prefer not to get any venereal diseases so whenever Justin Bieber gets near me or near my ears, it’s just ear infections, they’re terrible,” one brother said.

The guys behind “MMMBop,” which was a worldwide hit 20 years ago, claim they just don’t listen to modern music. Which isn’t surprising being as they have such strong feelings against one of pop’s biggest hit-makers, who currently appears on two of the top three songs one the Billboard charts.

They kept harping on the STD comparison, tying Bieber back to an earlier discussion about most of Australia’s koalas having chlamydia.

“It’s like hanging out with a koala,” one said, “Chlamydia of the ear, it sucks.”

Hanson is currently in the midst of a worldwide tour to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album Middle of Everywhere and their 25 years together as a band. They’re currently in Australia, but will start some Mexican/South American dates in August. They’ll be returning to the U.S. in September, with dates in New York City, Chicago, New Orleans, Nashville and more.

As for Justin Bieber, well, he’s still one of the biggest musicians on the planet at the moment. “Despacito” and the DJ Khaled collaboration “I’m the One” are making huge waves across the globe.