‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Bradley Whitford Has Words for Kylie Jenner About That Themed Cocktail Party

Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner threw a party themed after the Hulu show The Handmaid’s Tale to celebrate her friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaoui’s birthday, which instantly sparked an incredible wave of backlash due to the fact that the show is set in a society centered around female oppression.

On Tuesday, Handmaid’s Tale star Bradley Whitford responded to Jenner’s bash during an appearance on The Talk, calling the makeup mogul’s party “tacky.”

“I don’t know…seems a little tacky,” Whitford said. “You know, that costume is so kind of iconic, and it’s interesting how it’s changed from initially a sort of symbol of oppression to now, as the show is moving ahead, to a symbol of resistance. So, yeah, a cocktail party seems to sort of dash all that significance.”

Jenner’s party featured the show’s infamous costumes of red handmaid robes and white bonnets, cocktails named “Praise Be Vodka” and “Under His Eye Tequila” and guests greeting each other with the phrase “Praise be.”

“The Handmaid’s Tale is my favorite show ever, so for Stass’ birthday, welcome to Gilead,” the 21-year-old said in one clip, referencing the show’s fictional location.

It’s 2019 and Kylie Jenner is hosting a “Handmaid’s Tale” themed birthday party…SIS… pic.twitter.com/hNUTDDyTp4 — cayley (@cayley_plotkin) June 9, 2019

Social media users instantly began chiming in about the party, with some feeling that Jenner may have missed the point of the show when it came to her celebration.

.. is someone gonna tell her.. — 👼🏽 (@jiannaka) June 10, 2019

For someone who’s says “it’s my favorite show!!!!” she sure does miss the point. — Erika with a K (@imaginaryerika) June 10, 2019

Kylie Jenner is having a party themed after the Handmaid’s Tale…..so…..who’s gonna tell her that her party is literally celebrating female enslavement for their biological reproduction?? WHO IS GOING TO TELL HER — mirandaaithi (@mirandaaithi) June 9, 2019

Others were upset due to the fact that Jenner’s privilege means she will likely never have to worry about reproductive freedom despite events currently happening in the United States.

Kylie Jenner threw a ‘handmaids tale’ themed party because she loved the show? Then surely she would understand the depth of the subject and pick a different show without such a deep context. The ignorance and privilege JUMPED out. — Libby-mae (@Notnowfailure) June 9, 2019

Kylie Jenner throwing her friend a Handmaid’s Tale themed birthday party complete with robes, Gilead flags, “Praised be” vodka and “Under his eye” tequila is so tone deaf, at any time, but especially when women’s rights and autonomy are particularly under attack. Disheartening. — Ana María (@anamgom) June 9, 2019

Kylie Jenner hosting a Handmaid’s Tale themed birthday party is actually a perfect analogy for how rich people will be perfectly fine if Roe v. Wade is overturned. They’ll always find a way to afford and access abortion—low income folks won’t. #StopTheBans — Natalie Green (@natalieg92) June 10, 2019

Jenner did receive a number of supportive tweets, with several people pointing out that many pop culture phenomena have controversial themes.

These people are psychotic. Dressing up as characters from a show or movie is extremely common. People have dressed up as murders and drug dealers but that doesn’t mean they support it. Y’all quit being the fucking fun police. #KylieJenner #HandmaidsTale https://t.co/oN7dTpaRXu — Velveeta Cheetah (@VelveetaCheetah) June 9, 2019

Everyone bashing @KylieJenner for throwing a handmaid’s tale party but it’s okay for everyone to throw a game of thrones party which has rape in, selling family members of as wives against their will, murder and incest 🧐🧐 stop being snow flakes #KylieJenner #HandmaidsTale — Glam by Grace MUA (@AmyGrace1) June 10, 2019

