'Hamilton' Star Leslie Odom Jr. Welcomes Second Child With Wife Nicolette Robinson

Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr.'s career is on the rise due to his Oscar nomination for his performance as Sam Cooke in Amazon's One Night In Miami. Odom Jr.'s personal life is also at an all-time high, as he and his wife, actress Nicolette Robinson, welcomed their second child together on March 25. Odom Jr. took to Instagram to announce the birth of Able Phineas on April 1, praising Robinson's bravery in childbirth.

"More life!" he wrote. "One whole week with our Abe. Watching Nicolette give birth to these kids...? Simply, the bravest acts I’ve ever witnessed from a foot away. I love you, sweetheart and I am in awe. Our little family bursts at the seams with joy! And gratitude."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr)

Odom Jr. and Robinson welcomed their first child, Lucille, three years ago. The family is based in Los Angeles and Odom Jr. told Entertainment Tonight in 2018 that they "are figuring out all the time" how to balance their lives as actors and parents. "We live just a few blocks away from her parents," he explained. "We’re trying to have it all, to fulfill our childhood dreams of performing and writing and making music and art. It’s a balancing act, but we’re finding our way." He also told CBS News in March that they are thrilled to be raising their kids in such a family-oriented area. "It is a very family neighborhood," he explained. "My wife grew up in this neighborhood. And we're happy to continue that tradition, too, yeah."

Odom Jr. earned a Tony for his role as Aaron Burr in the iconic original run Broadway musical, Hamilton, and he told CBS News that he was worried about finding career fulfillment after that high. "You know, leaving Hamilton, people were asking me, 'What, what do you do next?' You know, people are saying, 'What's your dream role?' The truth was, I just played it," Odom Jr. admitted. "But I said, 'Well, I wanna do, I think I wanna do…' – I knew I wanted to do – 'I wanna do all the things that no one would let me dare do before Hamilton.'"

Odom Jr. got that change when he was picked by Regina King to play Cooke in One Night In Miami. "You wonder if in a movie, like, if the pieces lined up, you know, maybe I could do something," Odom Jr. concluded. "And they gave us the chance to prove it to ourselves. Thank God. Thank God."

