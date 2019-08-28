Halsey Responds After Being Slammed for Texting During Shawn Mendes’ VMAs 2019 Performance

During the VMAs on Monday, singer Halsey was seen on her phone during Shawn Mendes‘ performance, something people on Twitter soon began to call her out for. On Tuesday, Halsey set the record straight on Twitter, explaining that she wasn’t just checking her phone for the sake of doing so.

“can everyone stop saying I was checking my phone during Shawn’s performance I was texting my mom to make sure she was ok in the audience!!!!!! (and also I was dancing!!!!),” she tweeted in reference to the moment she was filmed looking down at her phone as Mendes sang “If I Can’t Have You.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

One fan backed her up on that statement, sharing a clip of the “Without Me” singer dancing to the performance and writing, “We know queen!”

We know queen! pic.twitter.com/b6hiOjRVc3 — Shawn Mendes Updates (@MendesCrewInfo) August 27, 2019

Another asked the singer where she learned her Shakira-inspired dance moves.

Lots of watching her music videos! Haha https://t.co/Mlxt95cid6 — h (@halsey) August 27, 2019

Along with her phone etiquette during Mendes’ performance, Halsey also received a few jokes online about the man she was sitting next to at the show, who some Twitter users compared to her ex-boyfriend G-Eazy.

Halsey cleared up that situation on Twitter as well, writing about how it’s “so fun” for her that her two managers slightly resemble the rapper.

award show season is really just *so fun* for me because apparently both my managers look like my ex boyfriend. lots of white dudes with black hair in suits happening. everyone relax. — h (@halsey) August 27, 2019

Halsey attended the show wearing a Peter Dundas dress featuring a sheer red overlay topped with a large black leather belt, with the singer declaring, “I’m always kind of naked, kind of classy!” during a red carpet interview. She completed her look with a rainbow painted onto the part of her hair, which was worn dark and long.

She later changed into a cut-out rainbow custom Kim Shui dress that perfectly complemented the colors in her hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Aug 26, 2019 at 8:20pm PDT

Photo Credit: Getty / SOPA Images