Halsey ‘Just Friends’ With Machine Gun Kelly After G-Eazy Split

After splitting with G-Eazy, rumors began swirling that Halsey and rapper Machine Gun Kelly were dating, but a new report says they are “just friends.”

According to Us Weekly, a source close to the situation said that, while the two have been speculated to have a romantic relationship in the past, “she definitely isn’t rebounding with him.”

“They have known each other for a long time and share a ton of mutual friends,” the source continued.

The new rumors began after it was discovered that Halsey and Kelly were photographed together outside of the Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles, California on June 28, just days before it was announced that the “New Americana” singer and G-Eazy had ended their relationship

“With her and G’s schedule, things became unfavorably complicated,” Us Weekly’s source went on to explain about why the couple called it quits. “They tried to make the distance thing work, but the two of them are both super engaging and interactive people and it became too difficult for them to sustain a balanced and healthy relationship when they were spending so much time apart.”

Halsey and G-Eazy first sparked romance rumors in summer 2017. They later made their relationship official in September, and debuted a duet on G-Eazy’s fourth studio album, The Beautiful & Damned. While the couple has ended things for now, they are apparently open to reconciling in the future.

“They are still very much in love and are optimistic about their paths inevitably crossing again in the future. They believe if it’s meant to be, it will be,” the source added. “In the meantime, they are just focused on growing as artists, as people, and are doing their best to set a positive example for their loved ones and fans.”

Following the announcement of the split, Halsey spoke openly about the break-up on social media.

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

“I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour,” she continued. “I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

At this time, G-Eazy does not appear to have commented on the break-up, nor the unfounded dating rumors.