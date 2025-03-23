Hallmark Channel Star Brennan Elliott’s Wife Has Died

Hallmark star Brennan Elliott’s wife, Camilla Row, has died. According to PEOPLE, she died after a battle with gastric cancer.

On Saturday, March 22, Elliott shared the devastating news about his wife. In an Instagram post, he told his followers that Row, who was first diagnosed with cancer 2018, died hours earlier.

“There is no easy way to say this but I know my wife @camilla_row would have wanted me to thank every person from all over the world who prayed for her over the last 8 years,” Elliott wrote alongside a photo of his late wife at the beach. “She suffered immeasurably trying to survive and live with #stage4gastriccancer.”

“It is with a soul crushing devastated heart that my beloved wife #Cami passed away at 5:28 this morning,” the Strong Medicine star continued. “Our babies and I lost our rock, a person who not only was the love of my life, my soulmate, my best friend and lover, but the toughest strongest fearless person I have ever met in my life and the greatest mother to her babies.”

The UnReal actor ended his post by writing, “I know you are dancing and are on vacation in heaven and free from the grips of cancer. When the lord calls me and it’s my time I will see you in heaven and we will start dancing again!! I will always be your hot mess! Missing you on this plane forever but will see you soon! THANK YOU Cami for being YOU!”

Row was initially diagnosed with stage 1 cancer in 2018. After undergoing surgery to remove her stomach and “47 lymph nodes,” her medical team told her that it was unlikely that the cancer would come back. Unfortunately, in December 2021, it was discovered that she had stage 4 cancer after doctors found masses on her ovaries.

Row, who was a clinical psychologist, told Orange Coast Magazine in January 2024, “I went from a stage 1 survivor to a stage 4 patient overnight. It was a lot to process. A lot of the data was suggesting that I had months to live. But I was not ready to die.”

Elliott and Row reportedly wed in September 2011 after meeting at the gym. They share two children together, Liam and Luna.