Halle Berry Injured While Filming New MMA Movie

Halle Berry has reportedly been hard at work on her upcoming film, Bruised. Unfortunately, the actor found herself injured because of that same hard work. Apparently, according to PEOPLE, the actor, has suffered a non-serious injury as a result of filming. Production on the film has subsequently been postponed.

The publication reported that the Oscar winner got hurt while she was filming a scene for the film, which chronicles the journey of an MMA fighter who is rebuilding their life and reconnecting with her young son. The movie was being filmed in New Jersey. But, after Berry’s injury, filming was postponed in the Newark, New Jersey, area, according to one of the film’s producers, Brian Pitt.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Halle got slightly injured in the fight,” Pitt told NJ Advance Media. “She’s tired. She needed a break.” The producer didn’t detail what the incident was but did add that Berry’s injury was “nothing serious.” “Occasionally what’s going to happen is an actor might get a little injured, and we might adjust scheduling around them a little bit,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 8, 2019 at 10:11am PST

This news comes a little over a week after Berry shared a behind-the-scenes look at her training for Bruised. At the time, she wrote on Instagram, “Happy #FitnessFriday, everyone! There’s no better feeling than setting a goal and smashing it. One of my goals for #BruisedTheMovie? Ripped Abs – and today? I finally got them, and it feels unbelievable!”

She then encouraged her followers to set their own goals because, as she put it, the pay off is “Worth every damn second.”

It was first reported in September 2018 that Berry would not only be producing and starring in Bruised, but she would also be making her feature directorial debut. Variety reported that the actor would be working with the same team that works on fight choreography for the John Wick series.

This, unfortunately, hasn’t been the first time that Berry has suffered an injury whilst working on a film. In early 2019, she told Extra that she had broken three of her ribs while she was rehearsing for John Wick 3, and that she still continued to film!

She said, “I broke three ribs when I was rehearsing for ‘John Wick’… It’s like a badge of honor for me, we don’t know how it happened… I worked for a little while with broken ribs until I could no longer do it.”

Extra noted that Berry was preparing for her work on Bruised when she was dealing with her rib injuries.

“It was through surviving John Wick training I knew I was capable [to prepare for Bruised]. I just hope I don’t lose my teeth.”