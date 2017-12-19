Halle Berry Takes to Instagram Following Her Break-up: ‘I’m the Gift’

Only days after her break-up with music producer Alex da Kid, actress Halle Berry has taken to Instagram to declare that this Christmas she is “the gift.”

In the photo, Berry is posed in red lingerie with one arm raised over her head and her hair flowing down her neck and chest.

The caption she wrote reads, “I’m gonna lay like this under the tree to remind myself that I’m the gift.”

Alex ds kid’s real name is Alexander Grant. Berry began dating him several months ago, but recently the couple split up.

Berry has been using Instagram to share quite a lot lately.

Back in February, the 51-year-old posted a video of herself taking off her Versace dress as she walked down a path to her swimming pool, and jumping in naked. She chose the Bruno Mars song “Versace on the Floor” as the soundtrack to her steamy clip.

She filmed and posted the video following the 89th Annual Academy Awards, which she attended.

Surprisingly, it had been four years since the Kingsman: The Golden Circle star had been to The Oscars.

Earlier in the night, she talked with Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet and she told him, “I was choosing between five Versace dresses this year and this was the winner. It feels romantic and feminine and made me feel good.”