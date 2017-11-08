Halle Berry Wins Halloween As She ‘Brews up Trouble’ in Witch Costume

Halle Berry is one of many celebrities going all-out this year for Halloween. The 51-year-old actress has been taking to Instagram over the past couple days to reveal multiple looks at her impressive getup, and she is almost entirely unrecognizable.

The Oscar winner’s most recent social media post, which she revealed late Monday night, shows her snapping a selfie in the mirror in full costume. Berry went as a “Spider Witch” for Halloween and she looks every bit the part with her haunting black eye makeup and matching lip gloss.

Her outfit included a flowing blue and black wig along with a purple dress, a black choker, witch’s hat and black nail polish.

“When Spider Witch becomes Spider B*tch at midnight,” she captioned the photo.

When Spider Witch becomes Spider B*tch at midnight 🕷🔮 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Oct 30, 2017 at 11:56pm PDT

Halle Berry is ‘Brewing up Some Trouble’

On Monday night, Berry treated her followers to a brief clip in which she can be seen seductively putting her finger in her mouth.

With her eyes obstructed from view by her hat, Berry’s long blue locks swept over her shoulders on top of her dress. She also used an effect to make it appear as if the jewelry on her hand and wrist was glimmering in the light.

“Brewing up some trouble,” she captioned the video.

Brewing up some trouble ?? A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Oct 30, 2017 at 10:36pm PDT

Halle Berry Strikes a Spooky Pose

In one photo that offers a full look at the Monster’s Ball star’s getup, she strikes a pose while strategically keeping her eyes out of view.

“Spider witch,” she captioned the post.

Berry can be seen wearing her long-sleeved gown and shawl along with the shiny black witch’s hat. She completed the look with a pair of panty hose and creepy long fingernails.

Spider Witch ?? A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Oct 30, 2017 at 10:36pm PDT

Halle Berry Teases Her Outfit Prior to Halloween

In the days leading up to Halloween, Berry teased her followers with several images about what her costume was going to look like.

She shared three different photos before revealing a full look at her outfit on Tuesday. Two of the pictures were close-up snaps of her hands while the other one was of her legs.

The preview shots revealed the detail to which Berry went in creating her Halloween costume. She rocked intricate artwork on her hands as well as bejeweled fake nails.

The hose that Berry sported were all black and looked like they were a spider web with little arachnid creatures crawling up her legs.

Awww sh*t… Guess who ?! ☠️ A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Oct 28, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT