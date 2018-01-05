Halle Berry’s Bikini Pose Shows She’s Ready for the New Year

Halle Berry continues to wow with her Instagram page, posting a sexy bikini photo to welcome the New Year.

Coming for you 2018 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jan 4, 2018 at 11:47am PST

The 51-year-old Berry posted a photo of herself in a tiny black bikini, with her arms over her head and hair falling on her shoulders.

“Coming for you 2018,” she wrote.

The Daily Mail notes that the photo looks to be from 2016, when she did a photo shoot with personal trainer Nat Bardonnet. In the photos with Bardonnet, Berry was seen with long hair and a black bikini.

In 2012, Bardonet told PEOPLE she worked with Berry at least three times a week, creating 30-minute workouts just for the Oscar winner.

“The way I push Halle, not many people would be able to last. She always has great energy and a great smile,” Bardonet told the magazine at the time. “She always stuns me how beautiful and sexy she looks. Whatever curveball I throw at her, she can take.”

Berry welcomed 2018 in a much nicer way compared to her NSFW goodbye to 2017. The Kingsman: The Golden Circle star posted a picture of herself flipping off the year.

“Dear 2017, you can be a good person with a kind spirit and still tell people to go f— themselves when needed. P/S… thank you middle finger for always standing up for me,” Berry wrote.

In December, Berry broke up with music producer Alex Da Kid after dating for several months.

In December 2016, she finalized her divorce from husband Olivier Martinez. She was previously married to David Justice from 1992 to 1997 and Eric Benet from 2001 to 2005. She has two children, son Maceo from her marriage to Martinez, and Nahla, whose father is ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubrey.