Halle Bailey Responds to Rumor She Got Breast Implants

✖

Halle Bailey is clapping back at rumors that she got breast implants. The actress and singer, who is set to star as Ariel in Disney's much-anticipated live-action The Little Mermaid, took to Twitter Wednesday to address rumors she went under the knife, tweeting out laughing and crying emojis alongside, "lmaooo not y'all thinking i got boob implants whattt."

"no ma'am," the 22-year-old continued, joking that she and older sister Chloe Bailey have different body shapes in that way. "God gave me these and gave chloe the booty." Halle and Chloe have been open about their body image throughout their time in the spotlight, with Chloe, 23, sharing Taraji P. Henson's Facebook show Peace of Mind with Taraji about developing confidence while posting photos of her body on Instagram.

"They were talking about me posting my body," Chloe said of internet body shamers. "And ever since I was a little girl, I've always been curvy, to the point where sometimes it was my biggest insecurity. I remember the first time I got stretch marks. I was 12 at this field trip and we were hiking. I'm like, 'What is this?' I still have them all on my thighs."

Chloe said that over the years, she's "learned to really appreciate my curves. I love my stretch marks. Every time I have a photoshoot I'm like, 'No, don't airbrush the stretch marks cause I like them.'" Along with that appreciation comes inner confidence. "I used to think that I wasn't very strong. But I've learned that I'm a pretty strong woman," she said. "I've learned to say no to things that I don't agree with, I'm learning to find my own voice, and it is so powerful and liberating. And it's only going to get stronger and louder."

The ChloexHalle pair have long kept an open dialogue when it comes to their body image. In May 2019, Chloe talked with her sister on Instagram Live about her stretch marks. "I used to put all of these different oils and concoctions on my skin thinking and praying and hoping it would fix it," she said. "Nothing. Nothing worked at all." Halle reminded her sister, "Stretch marks are beautiful. They're a sign that you're getting cake. This one here, she has an amazing, amazing butt. I know y'all see it too. She has an amazing butt. Stretch marks add to that beauty. I don't have a butt, I'm very small. It's like a grape."