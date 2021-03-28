Chloe Bailey Stuns While Winning The Walk Challenge on TikTok

✖

Chloe Bailey, grown-ish actress and one-half of R&B duo Chloe x Halle, started her own Instagram account in January. Bailey, who previously shared a joint account with her sister, The Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey, has taken her newfound freedom and run with it, sharing tons of thirst traps and steamy content for her 2.4 million followers. In her latest video, she absolutely ate up the Walk Challenged from TikTok, which features participants doing their sexiest walk to Santana's song "Walk."

The 23-year-old Bailey has spoken in the past about her journey to loving her body, and how that has often been difficult growing up in the public eye. She posted an emotional video on Instagram Live on January 31, discussing the backlash that she had faced on some of her posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

"A woman can be strong and stand in her power in every single way," Bailey said while crying. "I do it musically with my songwriting, with my producing. I feel so bada--. And I get the same feeling when I dance in my room when I just own who I am and my body. And for so long, I used to think I was fat, and I used to hate my stretch marks and my cellulite. ... But now, I really love who I am."

"I didn’t even really notice you guys were talking about my a-- because I was like, ‘OK, I’m just walking in from one seconds, two seconds ...,'" she said, speaking about the video -- Bailey was saging her room with Palo Santo products while dancing in her underwear -- that drew the internet mob's ire. "And I feel like I’ve shown my a-- more than I have with that, like, if you look at our performance videos, the last performance we had in December. I was just so excited and on stage, and just being myself."

Chloe Bailey speaks about loving herself ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dxnu0qdLUT — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) February 1, 2021

"And it’s really hard for me to think of myself as a sexual being or an attractive being quite frankly," Bailey admitted. "So when I see all the uproar about my posts and stuff, I’m a bit confused. I really don’t understand because I’ve never seen myself in that way or in that light. So I take it as a huge compliment that you even think of me as a sexual, sexy being... I don't post what I post to get attention."