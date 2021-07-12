'The Little Mermaid': First Look at Halle Bailey's Ariel Revealed for Live-Action Remake

✖

Halle Bailey, the star of The Little Mermaid remake, is giving fans a look at the updated version of the Disney classic. On Monday, Bailey shared the first look at her character, Ariel, from the upcoming remake. Not only did she post a photo of her Ariel look on Instagram, but she also reflected on her journey to portraying the famous character.

In the snap, Bailey can be seen posing in the ocean at sunset. While the photo didn't give fans the clearest look at what Bailey's Ariel ensemble will entail, she does sport some long tresses as she flashes a sweet smile. The singer captioned the photo by recounting her journey to being a part of Disney's latest remake. She also noted that filming has officially wrapped on The Little Mermaid.

Bailey wrote that she first auditioned to play Ariel when she was about to turn 19 years old. Now, at 21 years old, she has finished filming The Little Mermaid remake. In her caption, Bailey wrote that it hasn't been the easiest to film The Little Mermaid away from "everything and everyone" she's ever known during the still-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the experience has made her even stronger as a person.

"feel so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory," Bailey wrote. "it has been the toughest experience being away from everything and everyone i’ve ever known, to feeling self doubt/ loneliness, but also feeling such freedom and perseverance as i’ve reached the end. this experience has made me so much stronger than i ever thought i could be." She went on to thank those who worked on the project, including some of her scene partners, Jacob Tremblay and Jonah Hauer-King. The "ROYL" singer also shared her gratitude to co-stars such as Melissa McCarthy and Daveed Diggs "who are masters of their craft but are so welcoming and open to little old me..as well as to the rest of the beautiful cast and crew."

Bailey ended her caption by writing that she can't wait for fans to be able to watch the live-action version of The Little Mermaid. She also gave a shoutout to Sardinia, which is where the remake was filmed. She concluded, "i cannot wait for time to speed up so you all can watch this film because it was made with so much love (plus blood sweat and tears) lol thank you sardinia for a wonderful ending!!! xoxo."