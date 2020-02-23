Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Goes Orange for Latest Instagram Look

Instagram influencer Hailie Jade Mathers, who is also the daughter of rapper Eminem, shared another new post on the social media platform Thursday. In the photo, the 24-year-old struck a pose with a dramatic orange hat, and made sure her fans knew where to get everything she was photographed wearing. Mathers’ father made headlines earlier this month when he surprisingly appeared at the Oscars.

“Orange you glad i didn’t come up with a better caption,” Mathers wrote in the caption. “P.S. You can screenshot this picture & open the liketoknow.it app to shop my outfit.”

In the photo, Mathers posed with sunglasses, wearing a big puffy white jacket and loose black pants.

Mathers included a link to her page on LiketoKnow.It, an app that links to the products models wear in their photos so fans can dress like their favorite stars. This time, Mathers wore a $15 Urban Outfitters beanie, $98 Nordstrom faux leather track pants, and a $119 Nordstrom quilted crop puffer coat. The shoes are $150 ZeroGrand Motion Slip-On sneakers.

Mathers’ fans loved the photos, posting plenty of jokes about her caption.

“I thought you’re gonna rhyme some words with orange,” one person wrote.

“Love the whole outfit super fly girl! Always Fab!” another chimed in.

“[Oh my God] those pants,” another wrote.

Earlier this month, Mathers’ dad Eminem made a surprise appearance at the Oscars to perform “Lose Yourself,” 17 years after the 2002 track from 8 Mile won the Best Original Song Oscar. Eminem skipped the 2003 ceremony, so he was invited back this year to finally make up for that.

“I kinda figured maybe since I didn’t get a chance to do it at the time, maybe it would be cool,” Eminem told Variety. “Back then, I never even thought that I had a chance to win, and we had just performed ‘Lose Yourself’ on the Grammys with the Roots a couple of weeks before the Oscars, so we didn’t think it was a good idea. And also, back at that time, the younger me didn’t really feel like a show like that would understand me.”

Mathers told Variety he likely spent the night of the 2003 Oscars at home, while musician Luis Resto accepted the award.

“I think I was just at home with my daughter — and I didn’t watch it, either,” Eminem said. “At that point in time Hailie had to be at school early in the morning, so [I was sleeping].”

Meanwhile, Mathers has blazed a trail on her own as a successful Instagram influencer. She has more than 1.9 million followers.

