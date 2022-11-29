Hailey Bieber Reveals She Has Ovarian Cyst the 'Size of an Apple', Shares Photo

Hailey Bieber revealed on Monday that she is going through a painful health trial, sharing that she has an ovarian cyst "the size of an apple." In a photo shared to her Instagram Story, she lifted her shirt to show her bare torso, clarifying that swelling caused by the cyst is "not a baby."

"I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple," Bieber, 26, wrote. "I don't have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun." Other than noting that the cyst is not due to endometriosis or PCOS, Bieber didn't provide information about the nature of her cyst – but did note the symptoms she's suffering because of it. "It's painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and cramps and emotional. Anyways... I'm sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this."

It's not the first health scare even this year for the supermodel and Rhode Beauty founder. In April, she shared that she experienced a "mini stroke" that led to the discovery of a heart condition; she underwent a medical procedure to close a hole in her heart and disclosed afterward that she was "recovering well." In a YouTube video at the time, she said, "The biggest thing I feel, honestly, is I just feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed, that I will be able to just move on from this really scary situation and just live my life."

Bieber's husband, Justin Bieber, has also publicly disclosed a health condition in recent months. In June, the pop singer revealed a struggle with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which left part of his face paralyzed for a time. He shared a video of himself explaining the diagnosis in which one of his eyes could not blink, one half of his mouth could not smile and one of his nostrils would not move. He was forced to cancel a few stops on his tour but resumed touring a few weeks later. However, the effort proved to be too taxing and he canceled all shows through March 2023.