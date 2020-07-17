Hailey Bieber Responds to Accusations She Was Rude to Restaurant Hostess

Hailey Bieber has responded after a hostess in Manhattan made a viral TikTok alleging that the model was rude during multiple visits to a restaurant, apologizing for giving off any "bad vibes." On Sunday, TikTok user Julia Carolan shared a video she introduced as "Rating celebrities I met while I was a hostess in Manhattan part one," discussing multiple celebrities before mentioning Baldwin.

"Next up we have Mrs. Bieber," she said. "This is going to be controversial. I’ve met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice. I really want to like her, but I have to give her, like, a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry!" Bieber saw the video and apologized to Carolan in the comments, writing, "Just came across this video, and wanted to say so sorry if I've ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude. That's not ever my intention!" In a second comment, she added, "Hate hearing that was your experience with me but glad u called me out so I can do better!! Hopefully we meet again so I can apologize in person."

Carolan replied, "Hi Hailey! We love an accountability queen [crown emoji] thanks sm for taking the time to apologize - I hope we can meet again one day and start over. x."

Carolan's video also discussed other celebrities she says she has encountered including Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, who received a 10/10 and were described by Carolan as "so nice" and "super polite and friendly with staff." Carolan rated Cameron Dallas a "4/10" and Kylie Jenner a "2/10," claiming that the beauty mogul tipped $20 on a $500 check. "These are just my personal experiences, pls take with a grain of salt," Carolan noted in her caption.

She also made a part two to the video in which she discussed Josh Peck, who got a 10/10, Nick Jonas, who "seemed like a nice guy," and Kendall Jenner. "She used to come in all the time and was pretty cold toward staff," Carolan said of the reality star. "She also usually had someone speak for her and doesn’t speak directly to staff. I’m going to give her the benefit of the doubt and say she’s just shy." The last celebrity on the list was Beyonce, who got the highest rating of them all. "When she left she made sure to look at me and gave me a big smile and said, 'Thank you,'" Carolan recalled. "She is beautiful."