Hailey Baldwin Recovers Like a Boss After Almost Tumbling in Towering Black Heels

Watch your step! Hailey Baldwin Bieber nearly took a tumble in her sky-high boots while walking from her car to an apartment building Thursday, but the model recovered with the grace of someone used to navigating catwalks all over the world. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Baldwin nearly tripped in her chic casual outfit, which paired the tricky boots with dark jeans, a black tank top and floor-length camel coat. See the photos here.

Just last month, Baldwin tied the knot for the second time with husband Justin Bieber in an intimate South Carolina ceremony, celebrating alongside guests like Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The two initially married last year in a private New York City courthouse ceremony, but didn’t let that keep them from living it up at their celebrating, complete with personalized veil and several outfit changes.

The new Mr. and Mrs. Bieber have been fierce defenders of their relationship since their romance first began on the tails of his split from Selena Gomez, who just last month released “Lose You to Love Me,” presumably about her relationship with the “Baby” singer.

While Baldwin was initially criticized for sharing a screenshot of Summer Walker’s song “I’ll Kill You” on her Instagram Story immediately after Gomez dropped her single, she soon commented on Instagram on a post about the supposed shade, “Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘response.’ This is complete BS.”

Gomez then stepped in to support Baldwin, asking her fans to back off in a not-so-subtle statement on social media.

“I am grateful for the response that the song is getting. I’m so grateful,” the Texas native said. “However, I do not stand for women tearing women down and I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone.”

That doesn’t mean the Biebers are thrilled about Gomez’s new song.

“Of course Justin and Hailey have heard Selena’s new song and they are both trying to not give any reaction to her lyrics referencing Justin,” an insider told E!. “It isn’t ideal for Hailey but she understands the creative process of writing music and that Justin had a past.”

They continued, “Justin has completely moved on from that chapter of his life and understands that Selena is allowed to reflect on the past in her own way. Justin and Hailey both want Selena to be happy and in a good place and aren’t phased by it.”

