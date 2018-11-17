Hailey Baldwin Proudly Changes Name to Hailey Bieber on Instagram

Hailey Baldwin made her marriage to Justin Bieber Instagram official.

The 21-year-old model delighted fans Friday night after she changed her social media handle to @haileybieber and her full name to Hailey Rhode Bieber.

The name change comes weeks after Entertainment Tonight reported the model filed to trademark her married name.

Back in October, Hailey filed to register “Hailey Bieber” for the purposes of an upcoming clothing line. At the time, she also registered her maiden name, “Hailey Baldwin,” as well as “HRB3,” under her company, Rhodedeodato Corp.

The couple reportedly got married during a visit to a New York City courthouse in September.

“The couple kept their marriage a secret from a lot of people. Justin and Hailey wanted to be married, and didn’t want to wait. They still plan to have a more formal wedding, but for them this intimate ceremony was exactly what they wanted,” a source told the outlet last month.

“Justin and Hailey were telling people they weren’t married when they were,” the source continued, adding there are still plans for a wedding ceremony outside of the courthouse.

Hailey made headlines Thursday after she was spotted wearing a Levi’s jacket spelling out the last name of her beau while attending the opening of the brand’s Time Square store in New York City.

Levi’s revealed the oversized sherpa trucker denim jacket was a custom-made product, showing a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the piece of clothing on its Instagram Stories.

Justin cannot stop gushing over his wife on social media, posting an adorable photo of each other holding hands.

“My wife is awesome,” the singer captioned the photo, showing Hailey wearing baggy I AM GIA pants, a white cropped t-shirt and a red baseball cap.

While the couple has not officially confirmed their elopement, a fan told Us Weekly they confirmed the marriage to her.

“I asked them if they were married and they simultaneously said yes!” Nona Melkoni, who said she had dinner next to them at Joan’s on Third in Studio City, California, back in October.

The pair have been spotted in public multiple times sharing public displays of affection, and Justin has reportedly gotten a discreet face tattoo to commemorate their union.

Justin and Hailey have been on a whirlwind romance ever since they suddenly got engaged earlier this summer while on a trip to the Bahamas. Two months later, reports surfaced that the pair had gotten married in secret.