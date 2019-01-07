Hailey Baldwin Says ‘I’m Fragile, I’m Hurting’ in Emotional Confession

Hailey Baldwin is starting 2019 by being open about her struggles with mental health.

On Sunday, in an emotional open letter penned by the model and posted to her Instagram account, where she recently changed her name to Hailey Bieber, Baldwin candidly spoke about her “anxiety and insecurity” before making a New Year’s resolution to “be more open about the things I struggle with, and be able to be more vulnerable.”

The post followed a similar post last month in which she opened up about how social media has been detrimental to her mental health and her relationships.

“Stepping into 2019 I want to be more open, I want to be more open about the things I struggle with, and be able to be more vulnerable,” she wrote. “I’m a 22 year old, and the truth is no matter how amazing life may look from the outside I struggle… I’m insecure, I’m fragile, I’m hurting, I have fears, I have doubts, I have anxiety, I get sad, I get angry.”

She went on to explain that she’s “had more days than I can count where I’ve found myself scrolling through Instagram comparing myself, comparing my looks, feeling like I’m not good enough feeling like I lack so many things and really struggling to be confident in who I am because I constantly feel like I’m just not good enough.”

“Every single day is a confidence battle for me,” she continued. “I’m not writing this for a pity party or for sympathy but just to simply say, I’m a human.. I’m a young woman, I’m learning who I am and, it’s REALLY FREAKING HARD. It’s hard finding who you are, but what’s even harder is being picked apart and compared to other women while trying to do that.”

Baldwin admitted that those feelings often make her “feel broken” and that she is hoping her honesty about them will inspire others to “lift each other up, to stop making other women who are struggling JUST LIKE THEM, feel incompetent and less than.”

“We ALL have flaws, and that will never change,” she wrote. “What I do know is, God made us individuals for a reason, with our own beauty, our own personalities, and our own story because there’s a specific plan and purpose for each and every human created and he makes no mistakes!!”

Baldwin concluded her message, which was met by support from fans, by promising to “do my very best to just be ME and be confident with who I am. Cause I am enough, and I’m loved, and you are enough and you’re loved.”