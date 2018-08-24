Hailey Baldwin Flaunts Stunning Engagement Ring on ‘Vogue Mexico’ Cover

Hailey Baldwin and her engagement ring from fiancé Justin Bieber are front and center of the September issue of Vogue Mexico.

The 22-year-old showed off her giant sparkler in a black-and-white image on the cover of the magazine, casually resting her head on her arm while leaning on a counter, displaying her left hand loud and proud. She sports a tweed jacket and wears her short hair down while staring into the camera.

Videos by PopCulture.com

La intensidad del sol cede a los ecos del viento, acompañándose de la grácil y fresca imagen de #HaileyBaldwin, una modelo que irrumpe fuera de las pasarelas vistiendo las tendencias otoñales junto a su mediático anillo de compromiso. #SeptemberIssue #VogueSeptiembre pic.twitter.com/rUamPvVU7Y — Vogue Mex y Latam (@VogueMexico) August 23, 2018

Bieber, 24, proposed to Baldwin after just weeks of dating in July while they were vacationing together in the Bahamas. The pop music sensation reportedly popped the question while the couple was eating dinner at the restaurant of the resort they were staying in.

Even though the couple may have rushed into an engagement, they are reportedly taking their time when it comes to actually tying the knot. TMZ reports that the couple are perfectly content with their commitment and have made plans to marry sometime next year. Longtime fans will also remember that they dated from 2015 to 2016 before breaking up and getting back together in June, in between Bieber’s on-again, off-again relationship with Selena Gomez.

“Justin’s been in love with her for a long time, so this didn’t just come from out of the blue,” a source said, adding that even when he was with Selena Gomez, Baldwin was never far from Bieber’s mind.

At the time of the engagement, the couple was reportedly already planning where they wanted to marry, with a source claiming to Us Weekly that they want the ceremony, which will be “private” and “intimate,” will likely be in Bieber’s Canada.

As far as that ring on Baldwin’s left ring finger? Bieber was reportedly very involved in the selection process. Jack Solow of Solow & Co. Inc. Diamond Jewelers, the man behind the ring, explained to Entertainment Tonight how the piece came together.

“I was very happy that Scooter [Braun, Bieber’s manager] said I was really going to take care of this ring for Justin,” Solow said. “Justin’s team gave me a heads up that I was the guy that was going to be doing Justin’s ring for Hailey. They were pretty specific about what Justin wanted in the sense of design and metal and left it for me to suggest certain shapes of stones and types of stones.”

“I presented the team that then passed it on to Justin,” he added. “I gave him lots of different choices. Justin was really interactive. ‘No to this. Kind of like this. Can we have it a little bit longer?’ We settled on a beautiful, elongated oval. The ring is gorgeous. It is what Hailey wanted.”

Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images