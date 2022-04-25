Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Meaning Behind Daughter Apple's Name

✖

Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing the origins of daughter Apple Martin's unique name. The Oscar winner revealed in an Instagram Story Q&A Friday that it was actually ex-husband Chris Martin who suggested the name for their daughter, now 17 years old. Asked how she came up with the name, Paltrow first responded, "Her dad came up with the name and I fell in love with it."

"I thought it was original and cool," she continued. "I can't imagine her being called anything else." The Iron Man actress is also mom to son Moses, 16, with Martin, and she's also a stepmother to husband Brad Falchuk's son Brody and daughter Isabella after marrying the writer in September 2018.

Last month, the Goop founder honored her daughter on International Women's Day on March 8, sharing a heartwarming tribute to her oldest on Instagram. "Happy international womens day. I've been spending the morning thinking about all of the incredible women I love, who love me back hard. I keep thinking about the women I have known since kindergarten or 7th grade, who are more strongly in my life than almost ever," Paltrow began a caption alongside her photo of a FaceTime session with her daughter.

"But today I want to pay tribute to one (technically almost) woman on the cusp of it," she continued of her teenage daughter. "This woman gives me hope for the future of sisterhood, and for the future of our planet. And this woman has made me the woman I am today more than anyone else."

In June 2021, Paltrow shared one of the most unique traditions she has with her daughter, writing on Instagram that "every year on Apple's birthday, we get a new piercing-it's this little tradition we have." It was that tradition that inspired her Goop G. Label Jewelry line, even bringing in Apple to help "refine" the designs. She joked at the time, "She'll definitely be 'borrowing' her namesake earrings."

"I don't differentiate between day and night. If I invest in a great piece of jewelry, I'm going to wear it all the time: I'll sleep in it, wear it on the red carpet and pick up [my son] Moses from school in it," Paltrow continued. "There's something about precious metals and gems – stones can feel cleansing, and gold is so warm. When you wear them, there's almost a communal energy transferred back and forth. It's emotional."