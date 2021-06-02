Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez News With Hilarious Meme

✖

Gwyneth Paltrow can't handle the meme her Goop team put together amid the hubbub surrounding Jennifer Lopez's reunion with Ben Affleck. The actress sounded off in the comment section of her lifestyle brand's Instagram over the weekend when it posted an image from her on-and-off relationship with the Good Will Hunting actor between 1997 to 2000, comparing the disinterested look on her face with Gemini season's convergence with Mercury in retrograde.

Paltrow was quick to chime in, commenting simply, "Oh my god you guys," earning simply a shrug emoji in response from the company. Goop's followers were living for the exchange, with one person commenting, "Ooooh chileee your social media managerrrrrrrrrr is living," and another chiming in, "Reason #1391037 why Gwyneth is an icon." A third asked, "This feels a bit shady and why?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by goop (@goop)

Paltrow isn't the only star throwing a bit of shade Bennifer's way since they were spotted last month reuniting following the end of the singer's engagement to Alex Rodriguez. Sean "Diddy" Combs, who dated Lopez from 1999 to 2001, shared on Instagram last month a photo of himself holding hands with the "Let's Get Loud" singer captioned simply, "#tbt," which many people took as a bit of shade towards his ex.

Lopez and Rodriguez were engaged for two years before splitting in April after Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy was accused of having an affair with the former MLB player during the Bravo show's reunion taping. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the former couple said in a joint statement in April. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Soon after, Lopez and Affleck, who were engaged in 2003 before splitting in 2004, were spotted together in Los Angeles. The two were then photographed on a Montana vacation together and were recently spotted sharing a smooch on another getaway. While neither has commented on their reunion publicly, an insider told Us Weekly on May 26 they are "full-on dating and very happy together." The source also claimed the two "are both very happy with each [other] and are excited to see where the relationship goes."