Gwyneth Paltrow Goes Full NSFW Detailing the Aging Process, and Fans Have Thoughts

Gwyneth Paltrow got real about aging during her Goop The Beauty Closet podcast earlier this week. The actress claimed during the episode that she felt typecast in certain roles when she was younger, but all that changed when she was no longer viewed as “f—able and beautiful.”

Paltrow, 46, claimed she lost her identity when she got older. She suggested that self-acceptance is imperative for aging women to avoid such situations. At least, it was for her.

“To get wrinkles and, like, get close to menopause, and all these things… what happens to your identity as a woman if you’re not f—able and beautiful?” Paltrow said. “Luckily, what’s happening at the same time in parallel… is you just start to like yourself.”

She continued, “I think you get to a point where it’s almost like your sort of pulchritude is waning in a way and your inner beauty is, like, really coming out, and so it’s this funny shift that’s happening.”

Fans took to Twitter to express their support for Paltrow’s comments, with many chiming in that she hit the nail on the head when it came to self-acceptance in a culture that is heavily saturated with its socially constructed ideals of beauty, while others took up issue with the remarks coming from a celebrity.

“On behalf of all the women with ‘wrinkles and, like, get closer to menopause, and all these things’ let me just say that we are as beautiful and desirable as we ever were and our identities are just fine,” one fan retorted.

“I saw that you are sad that you are less f—able and beautiful due to aging,” one fan wrote. “I bet you are a feminist. Is this how women should value themselves? As sex objects only? How sad for your daughter to have you as her role model.

“Gwyneth Paltrow is such a beautiful lady! I always said that old age and I would never be friends but she keeps coming around so I think I might have to reconsider,” added another.

“In what f—ng world is Gwyneth Paltrow not f—able,” asked another.

Paltrow’s latest comments come amid controversy over her London Goop wellness summit, held in June. Attendees were outraged after spending a reported $5,700 for a two-night stay in hotels and a few workshops during which other pricey Goop products were pushed on them, according to Daily Mail.

The star’s trainer and friend Tracy Anderson defended her, telling Page Six Paltrow was merely to give Goop fans “options.” The 44-year-old said Paltrow was “not telling anyone what to do, or what to wear.”

“My gyms are $900 a month,” she said. “I have been criticized time and time again, but if people really understood the craftsmanship it takes to run custom prescriptions programs at the level — in the real estate I’m in — they would understand that opportunity has a price tag.”

She claimed, “it’s just the system we live in.”

Paltrow and Goop are frequently criticized. The latter has been slammed by the medical and science communities for cashing in on “pseudoscience,” according to Business of Fashion. Paltrow regularly teams up with people like Caroline Myss, whom she brought out on stage during an event in New York. According to the outlet, Myss claims to be a “medical intuitive,” who can sense disease in people before they’ve been diagnosed.

Goop has been criticized for selling health products that have no evidence of actual medical benefits. In 2018, the company agreed to pay a $145,000 settlement stemming from allegations it made unverified health claims about $66 jade egg and rose quarts “eggs” meant to be inserted into women’s vaginas to increase sexual energy and balance hormones as well as a drinkable “Inner Judge Flower Essence Blend” which it claimed would prevent depression.