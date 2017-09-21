Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Plans for Goop TV Show, Shares Scathing Words for Critics

Gwyneth Paltrow knows she’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but that doesn’t mean she’ll accept unwarranted criticism.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress and entrepreneur, whose lifestyle site Goop has grown to include a brick-and-mortar store as well as a magazine, revealed that while she knows plenty of people have negative opinions about the site and its content, she doesn’t take much of the criticism to heart.

“I’m interested in criticism based on fact, not on projections,” Paltrow said. “If you want to f**k with me, bring your A game.”

The 44-year-old added that while her celebrity has helped in some areas of her business, like being able to call people like Disney CEO Bob Iger, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg or Airbnb founder Brian Chesky for advice, her star power has proved an obstacle in some respects.

“[Being a celebrity] makes [doing business] much more difficult. For the business I’m creating, it’s an obstacle I always have to overcome,” Paltrow explained. “For example, Reese [Witherspoon], who is a dear friend, has this quickly growing Draper James [clothing] business, and she leverages her celebrity in a great way for her brand.”

“For this model — where I’m trying to make Goop bigger than me and its own brand — you become inextricably linked,” she continued. “I’m a target in a way most entrepreneurs are not.”

In addition to Goop’s current endeavors, Paltrow revealed that she is working on developing a show with the working title of The Radical Wellness Show.

“I would be going into the field and talking to any number of doctors, scientists, civilians, people in crisis in Flint, Michigan, where there is something to uncover and confront about wellness,” she explained. “We would want it to feel more Vice-y in its vibe, but we’re just in the brainstorming phase.”

