Did Gwyneth Paltrow Pose Naked for New Goop Photo? Fans Are Convinced So

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop recently shared an Instagram photo of a naked blonde woman posing outdoors, and fans are convinced that it is Paltrow. In the image, the woman in standing on a hillside with her arms outstretched upward. She is completely nude, with her bare backside visible, and many Instagram users thing she looks a lot like the outlet’s founder. “GOD IS A WOMAN AND HER NAME IS GWYNETH PALTROW!!!!!!” one person exclaimed in the post’s comments. “Is this [Gwyneth]?” another person asked.

While some were focused on whether or not the Acadamy Award-winning actress was the one posing for the photo, others were focused on the fact the as-yet-unidentified woman’s body type was so thin that her rib cage was showing.

“Do you ever use models that don’t look like they are starved for food??” one user commented, while someone else wrote, “Goop you get this wrong so often. Your insta posts are millennial white girls and now this unrealistic body image. For claiming to be about empowering women you need a reality check and get real. Please.”

“For all those criticizing- this is a healthy body. For this person. We don’t know. Stop criticizing body types,” one follower chided. “Maybe your body type is EXACTLY the size it’s supposed to be. There are thinner people at my height And heavier people at my height. WHO CARES. Get some self esteem and focus on you and what is healthy for you. Geeeeeesh. Criticizing ANYone’s physic is mean, and unwarranted.”

“Wow, this nude got quite a few people upset, Everyone, chill! It’s a body. Just because it’s not your size body, stop judging it! All your ‘too thin’ comments are a reflection of your own insecurities,” someone else said.

“She clearly works her ass off. It’s an inspiration especially at her age,” another user wrote, seemingly assuming that this was Paltrow in the photo. “Body shaming is shaming bodies of all sizes. That’s a real body. And one she clearly works at, that should be applauded not condemned.”

Still, there were others who were not worried about who was posing for the photo or what they looked like, but rather they were upset that the woman in the image was not wearing clothes.

“Get some clothes on for goodness sake! No prizes for getting naked outdoors,” one upset individual commented. “What’s this supposed to mean? I’m empowered so everyone can have a good look at my unclothed body? Not cool.”

At this time, Goop does not appear to have confirmed whether or not Paltrow is the woman in the photo.

