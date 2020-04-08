Gwyneth Paltrow Goes Makeup-Free in Rare Photo With Kids Apple and Moses Amid Quarantine

Gwyneth Paltrow is looking fresh-faced in a rare photo alongside her two children amid coronavirus quarantine. The actress, 47, shared a makeup-free photo to Instagram Tuesday while giving her followers a special glimpse at daughter Apple Blythe Alison, 15, and son Moses Bruce Anthony, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin.

In the photo, the Goop founder smiles sweetly in an oversize t-shirt and layered gold chain necklaces while rocking a loose bun with her two teens standing by her side. Captioning the picture, “[Work from home] with some moral support,” Paltrow added a heart emoji to convey the love she has for her kids. Plenty of the Contagion star’s famous friends were quick to weigh in on the rare look at her kids.

“I’ve never looked worse and you have never looked better,” Sara Foster wrote, joking about her own quarantine aesthetic. “The cutest admins I’ve ever seen,” journalist Derek Blasberg added, while designer Rachel Zoe shared, “Don’t I know it.”

Paltrow has been vocal about encouraging social distancing and responsible shelter-at-home practices since the start of the coronavirus’ pandemic, writing alongside a photo of herself in a mask and gloves on March 22: “Although we are all on a learning curve and aren’t always perfect as we figure out this temporary new normal, we must take the orders seriously and not abuse the freedoms we still have; grocery store and essential errand runs, bike rides or walks (being disciplined about correct protocol).”

“It’s not the time for denial. We must take this seriously and shelter in place,” she continued. “It’s time for nesting, reading, cleaning out closets, doing something you’ve always wanted to do (write a book, learn an instrument or a language or learn to code online, draw or paint) going through photos, cooking, and reconnecting on a deeper level with the people you love. I find hope in the generosity, love, protection and care I see and feel through out our country everyday and my heart goes out to everyone directly affected or simply in fear. We will get through and I bet you our humanity will shine like never before.”