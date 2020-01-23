Gwyneth Paltrow Wows in Ab-Baring Ensemble at ‘Goop Lab’ Netflix Screening

Goop’s Netflix series, The Goop Lab, arrives on the platform on Jan 24, and the company celebrated with a special screening in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 21. Goop’s founder, Gwyneth Paltrow, arrived at the screening wearing a white two-piece set, displaying her enviable abs in the G. Label Betty Bustier and the G. Label Carlin High-Waist Pleat Front Trouser.

Like she did in the posters for the series, Paltrow posed in front of an artistic interpretation of a vagina, though this one was made out of roses rather than digitally rendered.

The Goop Lab consists of six half-hour long episodes in which Paltrow and her staff learn about and test drive a number of wellness treatments including energy healing, psychedelics, psychic mediums and more. Each episode focuses on a different topic and features interviews with experts in the field, often conducted by Paltrow and Goop’s chief content officer, Elise Loehnen.

According to Vulture, each episode begins with a disclaimer that states, “The following series is designed to entertain and inform — not provide medical advice,” The message is a seeming counterpoint to Goop’s website, which has been routinely criticized for the advice it presents, which has included using jade and quartz “eggs” to maintain vaginal health.

In a recent interview with CNBC, Paltrow said that 12-year-old Goop has had a science and regulatory team for one year.

“We’re very focused, of course, on backing up the things that we talk about with scientific claims when necessary, or being able to say, ‘Hey, this is just for your entertainment,’” she said. “It’s like people say sometimes, we’ll talk about something and they’ll say that’s controversial. But then in six months, it’s more widely adopted thing. And I think, you know, to generalize and say there’s been controversy around us I don’t think is quite fair, especially when you look at other businesses and some of the hot water they’ve gotten into along the way. Like we’re really just trying to move culture forward, especially as it comes to women.”

Paltrow added that she thinks her brand has seen such a growth in its audience due to an interest in autonomy when it comes to personal health.

“I think the reason why Goop has become as popular as it has become is because women feel large ignored when it comes to talking to their doctors about how they’re feeling,” she explained. “And so, they are wanting to kind of check out alternative ways of healing and having autonomy over their own health and their own selves and their own sexuality and their own relationships, whether it’s parenting or at work et cetera. And so, I think we feel really proud about the fact we’re blazing trails a little bit and that we changed the conversation and that people, you know, seem to follow suit.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rachel Murray