Gwen Stefani Sells Mansion to Sebastian Maniscalco for $21.6 Million Amid ‘The Voice’ Exit

Gwen Stefani finally found a buyer for her Beverly Hills, California mansion after more than two years on the market. The “Hollaback Girl” singer’s went to comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, who hosted the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in August. Stefani’s sale was reported just days after NBC announced she would not be returning for The Voice Season 18.

Back on Oct. 1, Variety reported that Stefani finally sold the seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom compound for $21.65 million. That would be an eye-popping amount for any property, but Stefani was originally hoping to get $35 million for it. On Thursday, Variety confirmed property records show Maniscalco was the buyer.

The property, located in the Beverly Hills Post Office-area, features more than 15,000 square feet of living space, a tennis court, soccer field-sized lawn and a guest house with a gym. The home was once owned by Jennifer Lopez, who sold it to nightlife entrepreneur Sam Nazarian in 2004. Nazarian flipped it to Stefani two years later for $13.25 million. It was put on the market after Stefani and Gavin Rossdale finalized their divorce in 2016.

Stefani owns two other homes in Los Angeles, one in West Hollywood and another in Hancock Park. Her longtime boyfriend, fellow Voice coach Blake Shelton, owns a ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma and another home in Kingston, Oklahoma.

In August, Entertainment Tonight reported that Stefani, 49, and Shelton, 43, bought a home in the Los Angeles area, but the report remains unconfirmed.

On Monday, NBC announced another coaching shuffle for The Voice Season 18, which will air next year. Stefani, who is currently a coach on Season 17, will be leaving to make room for Nick Jonas. Stefani has never coached consecutive seasons on The Voice, previously appearing in Seasons 9 and 12. She was also a part-time advisor in Seasons 8 and 10.

As for Maniscalco, the 46-year-old comedian’s career has reached new heights since releasing his 2018 memoir Stay Hungry and the 2019 Netflix special of the same title. He appeared in 2018’s Green Book and has a role in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Netflix epic The Irishman. He also hosted the 2019 MTV VMAs on Aug. 26.

During Mansicalco’s Stay Hungry tour, he sold out four shows at Madison Square Garden and became one of the few stand-up comedians to perform at the venue.

“When you watch stand-up comedy, in my opinion, it’s best to watch it at a small club so you can see the nuances of the comedian. You can get, whatever, a flicker of the eyelid,” Maniscaldo told PopCulture.com earlier this year. “There’s just so many things going on on stage you miss when you’re watching it on TV […] I think Netflix is great, don’t get me wrong, but a live performance can’t be beat.”

“There’s nothing like going to a comedy club or a theater and checking out a comedian and taking it all in,” he added.

The comedian is now on his You Bother Me tour, which includes shows in Las Vegas, Chicago, Syracuse and Los Angeles.

