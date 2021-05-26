Gwen Stefani Rocks Wild New Brunette Hairstyle at 'The Voice' Finale

✖

Gwen Stefani switched up her hairstyle just in time for The Voice season finale on Tuesday. The coach performed on this week's episode, and she brought a fresh style to the stage. She shared a photo of her new two-toned hair on Instagram.

"Performing on tonight's finale of [The Voice]. Swipe to see with who!" Stefani wrote. The post included a video of her saying "guess who I'm with?" before panning over to show singer Saweetie. The two blew kisses at the camera together. Fans fawned over Stefani's new look, feeling that it called back to her origins in pop-punk and ska, without losing any of the glamor of her more recent career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

"I looooooove the dark hair on you toooo," one fan commented. Another added: "YOUR HAIR ARE YOU KIDDING ME," while a third raved: "You're so perfect." Sadly a few others were more critical. One person wrote: "Nice, but blond suits you better," while another added: "I've loved Gwen since long before I knew how to write, and forgive me, but this look is awful."

Stefani has made two follow-up posts since then, including one photo of herself and Saweetie on The Voice stage giving peace signs to the camera. The other was a selfie in black and white, highlighting the contrast of her new hairstyle with multi-colored distortions surrounding her face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

Whether fans loved the hairstyle or hate it, it appears to be temporary. Stefani shared videos in her Instagram Story where she was backstage on the show with her normal platinum blonde hair in place. That indicates that the darker color is a series of extensions or a wig selected especially for this performance.

Stefani was one of several huge acts to take the stage for The Voice season finale. Others included Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, Snoop Dogg (with DJ Battlecat), Thomas Rhett, OneRepublic, Lauren Daigle, Ben Platt and Kelsea Ballerini. These performances only served to punctuate the grand finale of the competition, which crowned Cam Anthony as its ultimate winner.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

The Voice Season 20 finale aired on Tuesday, May 25 in a special two-hour event on NBC. If you missed it, you can catch the episode on Peacock here, or on Hulu here with a free trial for new users.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.