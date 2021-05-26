'The Voice' Crowns Season 20 Winner, and Fans Are Weighing In

After weeks of fierce competition, The Voice has crowned its Season 20 winner. During Tuesday night's season finale, coach Blake Shelton was handed yet another win, bringing his total number of wins to eight, when 19-year-old Pennsylvania native Cam Anthony was crowned this year’s champion, sparking plenty of reactions from viewers online. To take home the prize, the young singer beat out fellow team Shelton contestant Jordan Matthew Young, team Nick Jonas' Rachel Mac, team John Legend's Victor Solomon, and team Kelly Clarkson's Kenzie Wheeler. Anthony had been a favorite throughout the competition, and even earned a three-chair turn during the first night of Blind Auditions when he impressed Shelton, Jonas, and Legend with his rendition of Sam Smith's "Lay Me Down." Prior to being named Season 2'’s winner, Anthony wowed the judges again with a performance of Young Animals' "She Drives Me Crazy" with Shelton. At the end of the episode, and after weeks of anticipation, the final contestants came together to learn their fate, with host Carson Daly announcing that Anthony was the champ. As confetti rained down around Anthony on stage, The Voice fans tuning in from home flocked to social media to weigh in with their thoughts. Keep scrolling to see what people had to say.

Congratulations to Cam Anthony winner of #TheVoice well deserved 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/AfUbaeiOhh — peace999now_ (@peace999now__) May 26, 2021 The two-hour season finale featured more than a dozen guest performances as well as post-competition duets with the Top 5 and their coaches. At the end of the night, as final votes were tallied, it was revealed that Solomon finished in fifth, Mac in fourth, Young in third, and Wheeler in second.

Glad that Cam Anthony won but Victor should not have been 5. If anything Jordan should have been 5 and Victor 3. — Caitlin Cox (@Caitlincox00) May 26, 2021 After his name was called, Anthony said his experience on the NBC signing completion "has been the time of my life." He also extended a message of gratitude to his coach, stating that Shelton allowed him to""explore my artistry…and have as much fun with it as possible."

I AM SCREAMING CAM WON?! WE DID IT!

#TheVoice pic.twitter.com/Fjn38a8CfK — Mel (@melbrown00) May 26, 2021 Shelton, the last remaining original coach. also had plenty to say after taking home yet another win. Speaking of Anthony, he said, "you being on this show and giving us the chance to be a part of your journey has changed the show forever and we've been needing that."

Me when Cam was announced the winner #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/EsXssOjQO3 — QueenBiotch (@Tiffany88629819) May 26, 2021 During a press conference following the Monday night episode, Anthony told PEOPLE that throughout his time on the competition, he's learned that "starting over is okay. It's something that you get comfortable with. I've learned how to be comfortable with the rapid change and growth that this opportunity forced you into."

I had no doubt! There's just something special about Cam. And I knew Kenzie would be in 2nd place. I look forward to watching both of them become the artists they're going to be! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/15RmzzACC4 — Robin Laroue (@Cajuarobin) May 26, 2021 Along with taking home the title as The Voice Season 20 champion, Anthony's win secured him the $100,000 grand prize and a record deal. As for what fans can expect from him next, he said fans can expect an album from him sometime soon. That album, he said, will be similar to his "journey" on The Voice.

Congratulations @CamAnthony I am so very proud of you! Well Deserved to win tonight on @NBCTheVoice you've a great performer and i cannot wait to buy you're music and listen to it and i will be blasting the music 🎤🎧💽📀 omgoodness so happy for you! ❤🎤 — 🦋Lisa Marie🦋🐦⚘🌷🌺🌻🌸🌼🐇 (@Lilimarie95) May 26, 2021 "I want it to be a bunch of different genres," he said of the future album. "I'm just trying to enjoy myself and make something that's true for the moment."